Warning issued after Morrisons chicken products found to contain glass
- Credit: PA
Chicken products from Morrisons have been recalled after some were found to contain pieces of glass.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Morrisons has recalled four breaded chicken products as they may contain small pieces of glass which present a safety risk.
Customers who have bought the products are asked to not eat them and return them.
Products details
Morrisons Breaded Chicken Platter, 600g, use by June 19, 2022
Morrisons Breaded Chicken Steaks, 500g, use by June 18, 2022
Most Read
- 1 Delays of over an hour after part of A47 was closed due to police incident
- 2 Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport
- 3 Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home
- 4 Man arrested as A47 reopens after police incident
- 5 Rules on leads and a dog-free area proposed for Norfolk beach
- 6 First look as Elton John concert gets underway at Carrow Road
- 7 Elton John, Carrow Road review: Rocketman’s show was out of this world
- 8 Emergency services swoop on city centre street following altercation
- 9 All the pictures from Elton John's electrifying concert at Carrow Road
- 10 Heatwave warning issued for Norfolk
Morrisons Breaded Chicken Nuggets, 260g, use by June 19, 2022
Morrisons Breaded Chicken Goujons, 270g and 650g, use by June 20 and 21, 2022
Customers using the Metallisk espresso maker sold by Ikea reported it was prone to bursting when used, causing a risk of injury through scalding.
People who have purchased the product should stop using it immediately and return it to an Ikea store for a full refund.
Product details
Ikea Metallisk espresso maker for hob (0.4l) with stainless steel safety valve.
Batch number 2040 - 2204
Alpro has recalled a batch of its rice drink because it contains oats (gluten), which is not mentioned on the label.
This poses a risk to people with gluten allergies or intolerances.
People at risk can return the product for a full refund.
Product details
Alpro Rice Drink
Pack size: 1 litre
Batch code: L 090 2 (the affected batch was manufactured between 15:07 and 18:24)
Best-before date: December 31, 2022
Allergen: Oats (gluten)
GB Poultry has recalled its battered chicken goujons because salmonella has been found in the products.
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
Customers can return the item for a full refund.
Product details
GB Poultry Battered Chicken Goujons
Pack sizes: 350 g, 400 g, 3 kg
Batch code: SFRD22PL
Use-by dates: June 9, 2022 and June 10, 2022
Vegan truffles and chocolates produced by Pimlico Confectioners have been recalled after it was discovered they contained milk, which is not mentioned on the label.
This poses a risk to people with dairy allergies or intolerances.
An earlier recall has been extended to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate.
Customers can return the products for a full refund.
Product details
Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles
Pack size: 140 g
Lot number: 16673332100
Best-before date: November 29, 2023
Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate
Pack size: 140 g
Lot number: 15183522000
Best-before date: December 17, 2022
Lot number: 15181412100
Best-before date: May 21, 2023
Lot number: 16171932100
Best-before date: July 12, 2023
Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles
Pack size: 110 g
Best-before date: December 16, 2022