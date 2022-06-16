News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning issued after Morrisons chicken products found to contain glass

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:04 PM June 16, 2022
Morrisons is considering bringing back the Safeway brand. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Four breaded chicken products from Morrisons have been recalled due to potential glass

Chicken products from Morrisons have been recalled after some were found to contain pieces of glass.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Four breaded chicken products from Morrisons have been recalled due to potential glass

Four breaded chicken products from Morrisons have been recalled due to potential glass

Morrisons has recalled four breaded chicken products as they may contain small pieces of glass which present a safety risk.

Customers who have bought the products are asked to not eat them and return them.

Products details

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Platter, 600g, use by June 19, 2022

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Steaks, 500g, use by June 18, 2022

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Nuggets, 260g, use by June 19, 2022

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Goujons, 270g and 650g, use by June 20 and 21, 2022

An Ikea espresso machine has been recalled following complaints from customers of it bursting when in use

An Ikea espresso machine has been recalled following complaints from customers of it bursting when in use

Customers using the Metallisk espresso maker sold by Ikea reported it was prone to bursting when used, causing a risk of injury through scalding.

People who have purchased the product should stop using it immediately and return it to an Ikea store for a full refund.

Product details

Ikea Metallisk espresso maker for hob (0.4l) with stainless steel safety valve.

Batch number 2040 - 2204

Alpro has recalled a batch of its rice drink after it was found to contain oats

Alpro has recalled a batch of its rice drink after it was found to contain oats, which could be dangerous for people with gluten allergies or intolerances.

Alpro has recalled a batch of its rice drink because it contains oats (gluten), which is not mentioned on the label.

This poses a risk to people with gluten allergies or intolerances.

People at risk can return the product for a full refund. 

Product details

Alpro Rice Drink
Pack size: 1 litre
Batch code: L 090 2 (the affected batch was manufactured between 15:07 and 18:24)
Best-before date: December 31, 2022
Allergen: Oats (gluten)

GB Poultry has recalled its battered chicken goujons after salmonella was found in the product

GB Poultry has recalled its battered chicken goujons after salmonella was found in the product

GB Poultry has recalled its battered chicken goujons because salmonella has been found in the products.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Customers can return the item for a full refund.

Product details

GB Poultry Battered Chicken Goujons
Pack sizes: 350 g, 400 g, 3 kg
Batch code: SFRD22PL
Use-by dates: June 9, 2022 and June 10, 2022

Keats Vegan Irish Cream Truflles produced by Pimlico Confectioners have been recalled

Keats Vegan Irish Cream Truflles produced by Pimlico Confectioners have been recalled after it was found the product contained milk, which is not mentioned on the label

Vegan truffles and chocolates produced by Pimlico Confectioners have been recalled after it was discovered they contained milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate

Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate - Credit: Trading Standards

This poses a risk to people with dairy allergies or intolerances.

An earlier recall has been extended to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate. 

Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles

Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles were part of an earlier recall due to the product containing milk

Customers can return the products for a full refund.

Product details


Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles
Pack size: 140 g
Lot number: 16673332100
Best-before date: November 29, 2023

Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate
Pack size: 140 g
Lot number: 15183522000
Best-before date: December 17, 2022
Lot number: 15181412100
Best-before date: May 21, 2023
Lot number: 16171932100
Best-before date: July 12, 2023

Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles
Pack size: 110 g
Best-before date: December 16, 2022

