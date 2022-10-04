News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Morrisons launches 50pc off Christmas toy sale amid cost of living crisis

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:04 PM October 4, 2022
Morrisons are offering 50pc off toys to help families at Christmas

Morrisons are offering 50pc off toys to help families at Christmas - Credit: Morrisons

Supermarket chain Morrisons has launched a sale with up to 50pc off toys to help struggling families afford presents this Christmas amid the cost of living crisis.

Morrisons, which has nine stores in Norfolk, including in Norwich, Wymondham and Diss, is offering customers discounts on popular toys such as L.O.L Dolls, Peppa Pig, Super Mario Kart and Hotwheels.

Morrisons has 10 stores in Norfolk

Morrisons has nine stores in Norfolk - Credit: Morrisons

Deals include the Adventure Force Farm Animals Bucket for £8.60, which retails for £13, or the Pokemon Ultimate Battle Figures reduced from £12 to £8.

David Catton, toys buyer at Morrisons, said: “We know that customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and want to help them when it comes to their Christmas shopping. 

Morrisons hope the move will help struggling families this Christmas

Morrisons hope the move will help struggling families this Christmas - Credit: Morrisons

"We're reducing the price of our toys now to help customers spread the cost of the festive season and tick off some important jobs.”

The offer comes amid rising energy bills which has meant some families have been faced with the prospect of choosing between heating and eating.

The toy sale is available across the UK's 423 stores.

Cost of Living
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team

Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon