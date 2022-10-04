Morrisons launches 50pc off Christmas toy sale amid cost of living crisis

Morrisons are offering 50pc off toys to help families at Christmas - Credit: Morrisons

Supermarket chain Morrisons has launched a sale with up to 50pc off toys to help struggling families afford presents this Christmas amid the cost of living crisis.

Morrisons, which has nine stores in Norfolk, including in Norwich, Wymondham and Diss, is offering customers discounts on popular toys such as L.O.L Dolls, Peppa Pig, Super Mario Kart and Hotwheels.

Deals include the Adventure Force Farm Animals Bucket for £8.60, which retails for £13, or the Pokemon Ultimate Battle Figures reduced from £12 to £8.

David Catton, toys buyer at Morrisons, said: “We know that customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and want to help them when it comes to their Christmas shopping.

"We're reducing the price of our toys now to help customers spread the cost of the festive season and tick off some important jobs.”

The offer comes amid rising energy bills which has meant some families have been faced with the prospect of choosing between heating and eating.

The toy sale is available across the UK's 423 stores.