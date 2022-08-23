'Bursting' beers sold at Tesco recalled due to safety fears

Beers sold at Tesco have been recalled due to a risk of them bursting - Credit: PA

Beers at risk of bursting and ready-to-eat mango products contaminated with salmonella are among the products retailers have recalled due to safety concerns.

Trading Standards and the Food Standards Agency have issued warnings about a number of products that should be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Vocation Brewery has recalled its Lower Altitude Table Beer cans as it was found fermentation is causing them to swell and possibly burst - Credit: Trading Standards

Vocation Brewery, which sells its products in Tesco, has recalled its Lower Altitude Table Beer after it was found that fermentation in some of the cans can cause them to swell and burst.

All batches have been affected and can be returned for a refund. No receipt is required.

Morrisons has recalled a range of mango ready-to-eat products as there is a risk they could contain salmonella - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Ready-to-eat mango products sold at Morrisons have been recalled due to the possible risk of salmonella contamination.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Affected customers can return the product for a refund.

Product details

Ready-to-eat packs of mango (240g)

Use by date: August 23

Tesco has recalled its range of cod liver oil capsules due to a raised levels of glycidol in them - Credit: Trading Standards

Cod liver oil capsules sold by Tesco have been recalled as they have been found to contain high levels of glycidol, which is above the legal limit.

The tablets should not make you ill but if you have used the products and have felt unwell recently, you should contact your GP.

A number of batches have been affected, which can be returned for a refund.

Product details:

Tesco Health Omega 3 Fish Oil 30, 90 and 240 capsules

Best before date: all dates up to and including 04/2025