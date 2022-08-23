'Bursting' beers sold at Tesco recalled due to safety fears
- Credit: PA
Beers at risk of bursting and ready-to-eat mango products contaminated with salmonella are among the products retailers have recalled due to safety concerns.
Trading Standards and the Food Standards Agency have issued warnings about a number of products that should be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Vocation Brewery, which sells its products in Tesco, has recalled its Lower Altitude Table Beer after it was found that fermentation in some of the cans can cause them to swell and burst.
All batches have been affected and can be returned for a refund. No receipt is required.
Ready-to-eat mango products sold at Morrisons have been recalled due to the possible risk of salmonella contamination.
Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Affected customers can return the product for a refund.
Most Read
- 1 Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day
- 2 ‘Cowboy builder’ jailed for £130k trail of botched and dangerous work
- 3 Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash
- 4 Horror at 'nightmare' fly infestation in Norfolk village
- 5 How safe is it to swim in the sea along the Norfolk coast?
- 6 Family home with detached annex and hair studio on market for £500,000
- 7 Burger business Zaks returns to Great Yarmouth
- 8 Expanding farm machinery firm buys 50-year-old family business
- 9 Family rush to rescue partially blind man who fell at level crossing
- 10 Police dog finds missing man in Yarmouth after late-night search
Product details
Ready-to-eat packs of mango (240g)
Use by date: August 23
Cod liver oil capsules sold by Tesco have been recalled as they have been found to contain high levels of glycidol, which is above the legal limit.
The tablets should not make you ill but if you have used the products and have felt unwell recently, you should contact your GP.
A number of batches have been affected, which can be returned for a refund.
Product details:
Tesco Health Omega 3 Fish Oil 30, 90 and 240 capsules
Best before date: all dates up to and including 04/2025