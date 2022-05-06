McColl's jobs could be saved as supermarket giants express interest

Dozens of jobs could potentially be saved as Morrisons and Asda both propose deals to save convenience store chain McColl's.

Although the company has gone into administration, there is still the possibility that an agreement will be struck that will prevent store closures.

There are 12 McColl's shops across Norfolk, including in Norwich, North Walsham and Great Yarmouth; as well as about 12 in Suffolk, including in Ipswich, Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, and Eye, as well as smaller villages.

Morrisons, which already has a partnership with the convenience store chain, was in discussions with the company before it went into administration.

Information about the proposed deal has not been confirmed, but it is believed that the aim would be to save as many stores and jobs as possible, as well as taking on McColl's pension commitments and its £170m debt.

No information about the proposal from Asda has yet been announced.