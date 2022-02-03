More than half of East Anglian households worried about energy bills

More than half (53pc) of East Anglian households said they're worried about their ability to afford their energy bills as gas and electricity prices soared during the winter, research commissioned by Smart Energy GB found.

The research, commissioned by Smart Energy GB, also revealed that nearly half (45pc) of households in the region said they don't know how much they are paying for gas and more than one in three (29pc) don't know how much their electricity costs.

As households struggle to pay rising gas and electricity bills, more people have been using smart meters to keep track of their energy usage.

According to the research, more than a third (36pc) of households in East Anglia with a smart meter are using their in-home display more than usual over the winter.

Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB said: “It is an extremely challenging time for many households at the moment and there are no quick fixes or easy answers, but a smart meter can be a really helpful tool for people wanting to feel a bit more in control, with more visibility on their energy use and avoiding the uncertainties of estimated bills.

“As we can see from our survey, more people are actively using their smart meter and in-home display during this difficult time and many are feeling more in control of their energy use as a result."

Laura McGadie, group head of energy, Energy Saving Trust, said: “We understand that rising energy bills are causing concern for households across Great Britain. At Energy Saving Trust, we’re working to support people by sharing advice on simple energy saving actions you can take around the home, without compromising on health or lifestyle.

"Householders who take our twelve energy saving actions could save up to £248 on their annual energy bills, providing a level of protection against the projected increases.

“If you are concerned about paying your energy bill, we advise you speak to your supplier to find out what support is available and to check if you’re eligible for the Warm Home Discount Scheme.”