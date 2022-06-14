News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Business moving in to former magic museum revealed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:07 AM June 14, 2022
MKM Building Supplies is planning to move into the empty site on North Walsham's Cromer Road.

MKM Building Supplies is planning to move into the empty site on North Walsham's Cromer Road. - Credit: Stephen Fiske

The business moving into a former magic museum in a north Norfolk town has been revealed.

MKM Building Supplies will move in to the former site of Davenport's Magic Kingdom on the town's Cromer Road according to a sign erected at the site, which says the company is looking for staff to work at the new location.

Davenport's on Cromer Road shut in February 2017, after its owner was left with a legal bill of almost £60,000 following a dispute with a former consultant.

The former Crane Fruehauf site has been left empty for almost five years since the museum's closure.

A planning application submitted on Monday, May 23, sought to build offices and trade counters at the new builders' merchants which is yet to announce an opening date.

Those wishing to comment on the application have until Friday, July 22, to do so.


