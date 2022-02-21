Future 50: Estate agent partners with mental health charity

Jamie Minors (left) and Alex Brady (right) of Minors & Brady, with Alex Wiseman, partnerships manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind - Credit: Minors & Brady

Estate agent Minors & Brady has teamed up with mental health charity Mind as a corporate partner for 2022. The partnership with Norfolk and Waveney Mind will see the company offers its support through volunteering, raising awareness and strategic project assistance.

“Mental health is the foundation of a person’s life, and we value what Mind do in terms of helping those in serious need,” said Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady. “From a personal perspective, my mother who has sadly passed away suffered greatly for many years, whilst being in and out of the crisis teams, so it is a charity close to my own heart.”

The Minors & Brady team will take part in various events throughout the year, including charity runs and football tournaments, while helping to “break down the long-standing stigma associated with mental health”, Jamie added.

In return, Mind is offering discounted therapy sessions to all employees of Minors & Brady, which has paid for some sessions on employees’ behalf. It also hired mindset and performance coach Gavin Drake to deliver training sessions with the whole company. “These sessions were fantastic and the feedback was very productive,” said Jamie.

“The pandemic has opened our eyes to the issues people are having,” he added. “We have seen a drastic change in people’s moods, mentality and attitude, and we are responsible as leaders to try and help people.”

Minors & Brady was founded in 2014 and has five high-street branches in Norwich, Wroxham, Caister-on-Sea, Dereham and Lowestoft.

For more information, visit www.minorsandbrady.co.uk