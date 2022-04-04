Milk prices could leap by 50pc as farming costs soar

Milk prices could rise by 50pc as farmers are hit by soaring fertiliser, feed and fuel costs, said dairy experts.

The cost of four pints could jump from around £1.15 to between £1.60 and £1.70, according to Kite Consulting, the UK’s leading adviser to dairy farmers.

And a typical pack of butter could increase from £1.55 to more than £2, it said.

It comes as dairy farmers held crisis talks in Brussels last week over rocketing costs and supply chain disruption.

Rising global gas prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have driven fertiliser costs up to £1,000 per tonne - four times what they were a year ago.

Meanwhile, the threat to crops from Ukraine and Russia - usually a major world grain exporter - has sent the cost of animal feed soaring.

Norfolk dairy farmer Ken Proctor, whose family runs a milking herd at Shipdham, near Dereham, said his costs had "rocketed" in recent weeks.

"Milk is too cheap in the supermarkets, and if people want milk they are going to have to pay for it," he said.

National Farmers' Union dairy board chairman Michael Oakes said: “Rapid inflation of input costs, with fertiliser prices rising four-fold, animal feed rising by 70pc and fuel costs continuing to soar, means that for most dairy farmers the cost of production is much higher than the price they are currently receiving for their milk.

“Farmers are not responsible for setting the price of milk for the public, so we’re asking for fairness across the whole supply chain to manage these inflationary pressures and to ensure that farmers are being supported through these challenging times.”

While the dairy industry is calling for fairer prices for farmers, it is not clear how much of any rise will be passed onto consumers, as milk is often priced low as a "loss leader" by supermarkets.

Other shopping basket staples could also rise as the cost of living crisis escalates.

Free range egg farmers have called for the UK’s major retailers to immediately increase the price of a dozen eggs by 40p to avert a "catastrophe" in the sector.

Many poultry farmers are losing money on every egg laid by their hens, and some are "on the brink" of going bust, said the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA).

Dan Brown, who has 44,000 hens near the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border, said he will be “in serious trouble” if the situation doesn’t change in the next six months.

“Our feed costs are up 40pc, energy is up 60pc, and to bring in the next flock of hens is going to cost 10pc more,” he said. “Add in a labour increase of 10pc and we are probably losing about 2-2.5p on every egg laid on the farm."