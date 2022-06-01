New owner with 'no prior pub experience' to reopen village local

Mike Daisley will reopen the Wildfowler at Terrington St Clement tomorrow despite having never ran a pub before. - Credit: Mike Daisley

A man is planning to reopen his village pub after taking it over with "no prior pub experience".

New owner, Mike Daisley, took over The Wildfowler in Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn, with his wife Lisa, from its previous owners on Monday, May 23 and has set to work transforming it into a family pub serving a variety of pub classics alongside a wide selection of drinks.

Mr Daisley, who used to run the Shed and Cabin Co in King's Lynn, said he decided to take over the pub despite having no experience of the industry, because he felt it would help bring the community together, as he said there was currently nowhere families could go for "good food and a pint" without getting in the car.

New owner Mike Daisley behind the bar at the Wildfowler in Terrington St Clement. - Credit: Mike Daisley

He said: "Some are born here, some are drawn here but I want to make sure that everyone belongs here.

"We've had nine days to get it all sorted so it's been like DIY SOS in here today.

"We're working morning, noon and night as we don't want to miss the jubilee, the village needs this celebration.

The new pub garden at the Wildfowler. - Credit: Mike Daisley

"When it hits 12pm tomorrow we want to go 'boom', and open the doors."

The pub will host a grand reopening and jubilee party on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with performances from magicians and musicians as well as offering a special jubilee menu.

Mr Daisley said he was excited to open and let those living in the village see his hard work.

The pub sign at the Wildfowler. - Credit: Mike Daisley

He added: "I'm extremely happy but a bit tentative.

"I'm chair of the Terrington Tigers football team, so despite not having any prior pub experience, I know there's a lot of chimney pots in this village and they'd all like somewhere to go for a family meal and a pint.

A pint on the bar at the Wildfowler. - Credit: Mike Daisley

"When the chance to own it arose, I had to go for it."

He said the Wildfowler would offer "pub classics with chic" under his management.

The Wildfowler at Terrington St Clement. - Credit: Mike Daisley

Mr Daisley said: "We still want to be a pub, but we want to be known for good food.

"We don't want to be pretentious, but we do hope that if someone has something like sausages and mash in here it will be among the best they've had - we've brought some top chefs in."