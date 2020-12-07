Debenhams under pressure to accept deal from Mike Ashley

Published: 9:06 AM December 7, 2020

Queues of people outside of Debenhams on the first morning after the second national lockdown lifted. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A deal to save Debenhams has been tabled by Mike Ashley - but he is piling pressure on the department store chain to move quickly.

Mike Ashley, who founded Sports Direct, is one of the few individuals investing in the high street having bought the likes of House of Fraser in the past couple of years.

His group, Frasers, has confirmed it is in negotiations with the department store’s administrators about a possible rescue deal which it hopes can save at least some of the 12,000 jobs that have been put at risk by the retailer’s potential liquidation.

However, there are complications, and if a deal is not agreed quickly, Frasers said it may not go ahead.

“Whilst Frasers Group hopes that a rescue package can be put in place and jobs saved, time is short and the position is further complicated by the recent administration of the Arcadia Group, Debenhams’ biggest concession holder,” it said.

“There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, particularly if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly.”

Last week saw a bloodbath on the high street as both Debenhams and Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia, which owns Topshop and Burton among others, were put at risk.

Debenhams looked as though it might disappear from the high street after 242 years when JD Sports pulled out of a potential deal to buy the business out of administration.