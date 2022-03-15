Diss firm raises £45,000 for local mental health charity

A Diss-based firm has raised £45,000 for the Norfolk and Waveney mental health charity Mind.

Midwich, which distributes audio visual technology to businesses worldwide, handed over the cheque after a year of fundraising for the charity.

Ben Thompson from Midwich, said: “The pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the mental health and wellbeing of so many people. Norfolk and Waveney Mind are there for those that need some support and ultimately this service saves lives. With that in mind, Midwich is incredibly proud to raise £45,058.10 for our 2020/21 chosen charity."

This year, instead of focusing on raising money for just one charity, the firm is giving its staff the choice of 14.

Mark Lowe, managing director at Midwich, said: "All 14 charities have been chosen because they are close to the heart of our staff, so I’ll be working with our charity team on various initiatives so that we can raise as much money as possible for all our chosen charities."