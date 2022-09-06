Diss firm achieves £568.6m in revenue during first six months of 2022

Midwich achieves £568.6m revenue during first six months of 2022 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

A Diss firm increased its revenue by 45.8pc to £568.6m in the first six months of this year.

Midwich, which supplies audio and visual (AV) products, has released its half year results which compares its revenue for the first part of 2022 with the same period the year before.

Along with operating in the UK, the company trades worldwide and has achieved significant success in the Asia Pacific and North America markets.

Commenting on its results, Stephen Fenby, managing director of Midwich Group plc, said that it reflected its organic revenue growth of 27.9pc, which was in part due to "a strong contribution from the two UK businesses acquired in early 2022".

He added: "Trading performance in the UK and Ireland, and North America was particularly impressive, with growth on a constant currency basis of 86.3pc and 81.5pc respectively on [first half of] 2021.

"Growth was driven by a combination of market share gains, new vendors and technologies and partial recovery in some end user markets.

"We have also seen some recovery in the live events markets as well as for in-person activities such as in the theatre and leisure sectors, as people regain confidence to attend in-person events."

Along with revenue growth, the firm also reported adjusted profits after tax of £7.6m - an increase of 65pc on the previous year.

Mr Fenby said: "Although general macro-economic conditions are widely expected to remain challenging over the coming months, the group has not seen a fall-off in demand.

"I believe that we have demonstrated the resilience of our business in more challenging economic conditions, as seen by our strong performance throughout prior recessions.

"Despite our overall scale, growth and geographic breadth, the opportunity for the group to grow profitable market share remains strong."

Although rising inflation and high energy costs remain a challenge, the firm has forecast that it will continue to achieve growth this year.

"The board believes that the group’s business and the broader AV market should continue to improve steadily across the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, although there remains a risk of negative impact due to a decline in general economic conditions," Mr Fenby said.

"Shortages of product and supply chain challenges appear to be easing in some areas, although critical component shortages continue to cause difficulties in completing projects."