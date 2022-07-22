Diss firm set to increase profits by £6m in first half of 2022

A Diss-based firm is expecting to increase its pre-tax profits by £6m in the first half of this year compared to 2021.

Midwich Group, which distributes audio visual technology, adjusted profits before tax for the first six months of 2022 is expected to be more than £19m.

This compares with £13m in the first half of 2021.

The firm has released its trading update for 2022, which revealed that its revenue is expected to be in excess of £560m during the first six months of this year, an increase of more than 45pc versus the same period the year before.

Midwich said that it had seen record trading during this period.

It said that the growth is in part down to a partial return of live events and in-person activities in a number of markets, which has seen a rise in demand for the products it distributes.

The company revealed that its performance in the UK and Ireland was significantly ahead of the first half of 2021, with revenue up 85pc.

Globally, the firm also continued to see strong growth and increased its revenue in North America by more than 90pc, according to Midwich.

These latest figures come after it achieved record revenue and profits last year despite facing disruptions caused by the pandemic.

At the beginning of 2022, the firm stated that part of its growth during the challenging time was due to expanding into new overseas territories.

Looking ahead it is confident that its order books will remain very strong "unless general economic conditions deteriorate significantly".

Its statement said: "The board expects the momentum seen in [first half of] 2022 to continue throughout the remainder of the year. As a result, the Board now expects trading performance for the full year will be slightly ahead of its previous expectations."

Midwich employs more than 400 people at its Vince's Road headquarters. The firm specialises in supplying trade-only customers with audio-visual, consumer electronics and document management, and has distributors across Europe and Australia.