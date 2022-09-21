Workers offered support packages and payments to help with rising costs

Staff at Diss firm Midwich have been offered cost of living support packages - Credit: Midwich

Workers are being offered supermarket vouchers, hot lunches and one-off payments by their bosses to help them cope with the cost of living crisis.

Diss firm Midwich has provided its staff with a package of support that includes fuel vouchers, 'help yourself' firewood, and family treat bags containing movie vouchers, sweets, hot chocolate and popcorn.

The audio and visual supplier is also offering its workers 'everyday items' to take home if needed such as food, toiletries and cleaning products.

That is along with supermarket vouchers, and hot and cold meals, drinks and snacks at its onsite cafe.

To further help staff the company said that it is regularly reviewing salaries and perks.

“We have worked really hard in recent years to continually improve what we offer our people," said Mark Lowe, managing director at Midwich.

"We have paid particular attention to regularly reviewing salaries and perks.

"We also operate meaningful incentives like our profit-share scheme and free share awards.

"In addition to this, if there are small gestures that we can make to help our people while the cost of living is high, then we are absolutely committed to doing everything that we can.

"We have plenty more ideas and have recruited a full-time person to help with this.”

Other firms have been providing staff with one-off payments to help cope with rising living costs.

Insurance giant Aviva, which employs about 5,000 at its Norwich offices, announced earlier this year that it was giving workers earning £35,000 or less a one-off payment of £1,000.

Along with this, parking at its offices is now free for all employees.

"We also have discount schemes offering significant savings on, for example, the weekly shop at major supermarkets and we offer a financial wellbeing programme with information and resources for our people," an Aviva spokesman said.

"We review salaries in April each year, and everyone is eligible for an annual bonus.”

A number of national firms have also been offering staff one-off payments, including Lloyds Bank and Virgin Money, which announced £1,000 handouts to workers.

Some trade unions have, however, criticised the payments, saying that workers would be better off in the long-term with pay rises that is close to or matches inflation.