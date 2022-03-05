Diss business and school collects donations for Ukrainian refugees

Ben Thompson, right, Midwich communications manager, with Danny Self from the Hewett Academy and Midwich volunteers, loading the donations for the Ukraine refugees into the school bus. From left, Lesa Orford, Rachel Curson, and Katie Ford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2022

Keen to help the half a million people fleeing the war in Ukraine, a Norfolk firm has collected 50 full boxes of donations to handout to refugees.

Communications and PR manager at Midwich, Ben Thompson, organised the appeal saying that the company "stands with the Ukrainian people".

The firm which specialises in selling audio and visual equipment, began collecting donations just four days ago, when Mr Thompson spotted a Facebook post from Kimberley church calling for vital supplies for women and children escaping the conflict.

Staff at Midwich have collected 50 boxes full of donations for Ukrainian refugees - Credit: Midwich Group

The 300 staff at its Diss head office quickly got behind the initiative and Mr Thompson said that he knew that his Midwich colleagues would rally behind the appeal.

He said: "People were going out in their lunchbreak and using their disposable incomes to buy items to donate."

A wide range of essentials have been collected including warm clothes, dry blankets, sanitary products and sleeping bags.

Danny Self from the Hewett Academy and Midwich volunteers, Rachel Curson and Katie Ford, right, load the donations for the Ukraine refugees into the school bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2022

A school minibus was loaned to Midwich from Hewett High School, which was used to transport the donations from Diss to Kimberley church, near Wymondham.

From there the essentials will make a journey across Europe to Poland where they will be handed out to refugees escaping Ukraine.

Primary school collects items for Ukrainian refugees

The School Council at All Saints Primary School in Winfarthing collected items for Ukrainian refugees - Credit: All Saints Primary School

The School Council at All Saints Primary School in Winfarthing, which is located just north of Diss, also wanted to help Ukrainian refugees.

Its call for items led to it collecting three car fulls of donations.

The items were taken to Midwich, as well as contributions from Diss-based hairdressers The Junction Hair Salon.

Some of the donations were brand new and included clothes, baby bottles, shoes, nappies, sanitary products, baby food and milk, and toiletries.