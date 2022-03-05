Diss business and school collects donations for Ukrainian refugees
Keen to help the half a million people fleeing the war in Ukraine, a Norfolk firm has collected 50 full boxes of donations to handout to refugees.
Communications and PR manager at Midwich, Ben Thompson, organised the appeal saying that the company "stands with the Ukrainian people".
The firm which specialises in selling audio and visual equipment, began collecting donations just four days ago, when Mr Thompson spotted a Facebook post from Kimberley church calling for vital supplies for women and children escaping the conflict.
The 300 staff at its Diss head office quickly got behind the initiative and Mr Thompson said that he knew that his Midwich colleagues would rally behind the appeal.
He said: "People were going out in their lunchbreak and using their disposable incomes to buy items to donate."
A wide range of essentials have been collected including warm clothes, dry blankets, sanitary products and sleeping bags.
A school minibus was loaned to Midwich from Hewett High School, which was used to transport the donations from Diss to Kimberley church, near Wymondham.
From there the essentials will make a journey across Europe to Poland where they will be handed out to refugees escaping Ukraine.
Primary school collects items for Ukrainian refugees
The School Council at All Saints Primary School in Winfarthing, which is located just north of Diss, also wanted to help Ukrainian refugees.
Its call for items led to it collecting three car fulls of donations.
The items were taken to Midwich, as well as contributions from Diss-based hairdressers The Junction Hair Salon.
Some of the donations were brand new and included clothes, baby bottles, shoes, nappies, sanitary products, baby food and milk, and toiletries.