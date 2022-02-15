Claire Brooks of MENTA Business Support will be providing support and advice at its Norwich hub - Credit: MENTA

A business hotspot has been launched in Norwich offering advice, coaching and support to help companies and entrepreneurs to thrive.

Norwich Business Support Hub is part of Norwich Business Improvement District's (BID) Onwards Norwich initiative. Business owners and those wanting to start a business are encouraged to drop in for a chat.

Services include digital and media skills for small and medium-sized enterprises, upskilling and training for the leisure and hospitality Industry, and a Net Zero Waste initiative.

It will be staffed MENTA Business Support - a regional body which has been helping companies with training and coaching for more than 37 years - after it forged a new relationship with Norwich BID.

Claire Brooks, resident MENTA business expert at the newly open hub, said “We are thrilled to be in the city centre, offering a space for advice, training, events and key connectivity to the range of support available across the city.

"MENTA can showcase the tremendous work of our partner organisations and explain the various options open to those wishing to upskill or realise their dreams of setting up their very own business. There are some fully funded programme options that really can help entrepreneurial spirit flourish."

MENTA enterprise programme and contracts manager John Neild said they would love people to drop in and chat to Claire if they want to find out more.

“The location has such a buzz, our business coaches will be popping into help clients with one-to-one coaching and delivering the support needed," he said.

"MENTA has some exciting, newly funded programmes that offer tailored support to those looking to start a business or go into self-employment."

If you have your own business or are thinking of starting your own business come and find out about the support MENTA can offer at The Hub, The Forum, opposite St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich.

Claire is there weekdays from 9:30am to 4.30pm or email: claire@menta.org.uk to book time in advance.

MENTA is a not-for-profit organisation with business hubs in Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, and Felixstowe.