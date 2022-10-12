Meet the ambassador judges with the tough job of selecting Norfolk’s top businesses

The Norfolk Business Awards are a fantastic celebration of the county's business community, and they couldn't take place without the support of the ambassador judges - Credit: Matt Potter

It’s almost time to reveal the finalists of the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, but it couldn’t happen without our ambassador judges.

The four finalists in each category will be announced on Wednesday, November 2, with the awards dinner taking place shortly after at the Norfolk Showground Arena on Thursday, November 24.

But before we get to that point, a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure the right businesses get to walk up on the stage and collect the awards. The ambassador judges are a big part of this process.

Victoria Blake, director of commercial events and projects, said: “We are so appreciative of these ambassadors and thankful for the time they commit to judging these awards. They are an essential part of the robust judging process and without them the awards couldn’t take place.”

Here we find out more about some of the judges, and don’t miss next week’s Business supplement to meet even more.

Gary Attfield, client director at Newsquest Eastern Counties - Credit: Archant

Gary Attfield, client director at LOCALiQ

Judging – Customer Excellence Award, sponsored by Greater Anglia

Gary has spent over 30 years in media and marketing. He’s led the development and launch of Newsquest’s premium client services team, ‘Concierge’, and has built up an extensive knowledge base and list of contacts enabling him to drive enviable results.

"Understanding and experiencing what great customer care looks and feels like is something I'd like to believe we bring to our client work at Newsquest, so this is an award very close to my heart,” said Gary.

"Getting to assess and learn new techniques and strategies from the top-performing businesses in Norfolk will provide helpful insights that we can develop in our own business."

James Groves, managing director at Indigo Swan - Credit: Andreea Radu Photography

James Groves, managing director at Indigo Swan

Judging – Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by UEA

James’ aim is to be the best manager and leader he can be by supporting people to reach their personal and professional goals while at the same time achieving the goals of the business.

James is also chair of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce’s Co.next initiative, which looks to encourage, empower and engage the under 35 business professionals in Norfolk.

“I have led Indigo Swan in achieving our own growth targets and now I am excited to see what other businesses are doing to grow within their sectors during some of the most challenging times the business community has faced,” said James.

Jamie Brown, head of marketing, reader revenue and data at Newsquest Eastern Counties - Credit: Archant

Jamie Brown, head of marketing, reader revenue and data at Newsquest

Judging – Digital Business of the Year, sponsored by LOCALiQ

Jamie is a digital enthusiast and a “fully-fledged nerd”. He has technically audited websites, created marketing strategies, built customer journeys and commercial products, led app launches, authored and delivered dozens of digital webinars and seminars for thousands of small businesses.

“Digital has always been a hot topic for business,” said Jamie. “Working in digital marketing in Norfolk for the last 10 years has allowed me to learn from, and be a part of, some very effective digital transformations. I am looking forward to these awards and can’t wait to see the newest 'digital hotness' that Norfolk has to offer.”

Joe Faulkner, Norwich office leader at KPMG - Credit: KPMG LLP

Joe Faulkner, Norwich office leader at KPMG

Judging – Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Jarrold Training

Joe leads KPMG’s client relationships across the East of England, working with companies to understand their business outlook, opportunities and challenges and then supporting these companies with audit, tax and advisory services.

Joe is also an East of England board member for Business in the Community, and a board member of the Norwich BID.

“In my role, I often see great examples of innovation and excellence from businesses in the region,” said Joe.

“I am looking forward to learning more about the entrants into this category, understanding how they are responding to challenges and ultimately how they will help our region continue to prosper in the future.”

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural association (RNAA) - Credit: RNAA

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural association (RNAA)

Judging – Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Upp

Mark’s role includes overseeing the planning and delivery of the Royal Norfolk Show, as well as the management of Norfolk Showground.

Mark is also the chairman of the board of governors of Langley School and a Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk. His previous experience includes being CEO of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal and 20 years as an army officer.

“I am thrilled to have been asked to help judge the Norfolk Business Awards,” he said. “The awards are an inspirational accolade for businesses across the county, and this year’s applicants have been particularly impressive.”

Nick Ashwood, managing director of LOCALiQ - Credit: Newsquest

Nick Ashwood, managing director of LOCALiQ

Judging – Digital Business of the Year, sponsored by LOCALiQ

LOCALiQ is one of the UK’s most advanced and fastest-growing digital marketing and technology businesses. Nick has 15-plus years’ experience in commercial management and digital transformation, and has launched a number of different start-up operations within larger businesses.

“Having sat as a non-executive director on a number of small business boards, and seen first-hand what value strong management and strategy can drive, I’m very excited to sit as a judge on this year’s Norfolk Business Awards to assess the fantastic work that many Norfolk-based businesses are engaged in to make their businesses digital-first,” said Nick.