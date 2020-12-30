Why EU banger ban won't hurt Norfolk firms

Published: 3:27 PM December 30, 2020

Raw sausages could face a ban on being exported to the EU. - Credit: Press Association

Meat firms in Norfolk have said they will not be affected by new rules potentially banning the exports of raw sausages to Europe.

From January 1, the guidance as part of the post Brexit trade deal states "chilled meat preparations (for example raw sausages)" as well as "chilled minced red meat" cannot be exported to the EU.

But Cranswick PLC, which exports meat products, stated it mainly supplies the UK market and quantities of products to Europe were "minimal".

The firm, which has a base in Brandon Road, Watton, supplies 72pc of its products to the UK with other markets including the food service industry. It exports mainly to China and north America.

A spokesman from HG Blake, a family-owned abattoir based in Felthorpe, which supplies meat to wholesalers and butcher shops also said they were not affected. "All of our customers are based in the UK, mainly in East Anglia."

Chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, Nick Allen said: "We hope the government will be carrying on talking to the EU and they will push through and create an export health safety certificate for these products so they can go through."

The UK is the only country in Europe that makes and exports raw sausages. Others produce pre-cooked ones as they have a longer shelf-life.

A government spokeswoman said: "We have agreed a deal base on friendly co-operation between sovereign equals, centred on free trade and inspired by our shared history and values.

"It takes the UK completely out of the EU's customs union and single market which means businesses should continue their preparations for changes next year."

Other animal products which cannot be exported include minced poultry meat, ungraded eggs and composite products containing dairy made from unpasteurised milk such as ready meals topped with unpasteurised cheese.















