Meat factory for sale for £1.2million earmarked for homes

Caroline Culot

Published: 8:47 AM April 19, 2021   
Orchard Farm, Great Moulton Norfolk

Orchard Farm, Great Moulton, for sale. - Credit: Auction House

A former Norfolk meat processing factory in 2.8 acres of land is being auctioned online with planning for nine homes.

The site Orchard Far at Great Moulton is now vacant and is a "potentially highly lucrative residential redevelopment project," states agents Auction House.

The property is being auctioned online on May 5 at 11am.

The plans for the new homes went through a series of changes. Documents were originally for 20 homes but South Norfolk council planners concluded this was not acceptable.

Orchard Farm, Great Moulton Norfolk

Orchard Farm, Great Moulton, for sale - Credit: Auction House

Plans were later reduced to 15 but this was also not accepted as it would have seen homes built on green land at the back of the site which the council wanted to avoid.

The site at present has outline planning permission for nine residential dwellings with an area of retained open space.

The existing buildings have been retained however would need to be removed for construction to commence, state the agents.


