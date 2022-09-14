News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
McDonald's restaurants across country to close for Queen's funeral

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:33 PM September 14, 2022
Updated: 1:40 PM September 14, 2022
McDonalds re opening in Norwich 4th June 2020 after lock down restrictions lifted.McDonald's Norwich

McDonald's restaurants across the UK are closing for the Queen's funeral. - Credit: Archant

McDonald's restaurants across the UK will close on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The fast food giant will keep all branches shut until 5pm on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral surrounded by the Royal Family on Thursday, September 8.

The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at 11am at Westminster Abbey.

It has been declared a bank holiday, with all schools closed along with many offices, shops and restaurants. 

In a statement on Twitter, McDonald's UK wrote: "All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling."

In a reply to one user, McDonald's said that all "company-owned restaurant employees" will be paid for their scheduled hours. 

There are 1,270 branches in the UK and around 120,000 members of staff.

