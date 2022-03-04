Family fruit firm grows into its sixth generation

Sam has been appointed managing director at D&F McCarthys following the retirement of his father Martin - Credit: D&F McCarthys

The appointment of a new managing director at D&F McCarthys has established the sixth generation at the head of the family's fruit and veg firm.

Sam McCarthy has recently been promoted to his new role at D&F McCarthys, a wholesaler of fresh fruit and veg, following the retirement of his father, Martin its previous managing director.

Both Sam and Martin are direct descendants of Thomas McCarthy, who founded the business in 1877 as a fruit stall in Drury Lane, London.

D&F McCarthys was moved to Great Yarmouth by Thomas' son Daniel in 1903. The company expanded to become a wholesale business and established a fleet of vehicles.

The early fleet in Great Yarmouth market place - Credit: D&F McCarthys

Under Martin, who became managing director in 1995 and ran the company alongside his brothers David, Peter and Simon, the company grew from 35 workers to 76 and moved its site to Broadland Business Park.

Martin explained that the firm always wants to retain family members in the day-to-day running but "succession is always going to be challenging".

He added: "We have put a lot of work into thinking about how the fifth generation can successfully introduce the sixth generation into the company and I’m pleased to say that we have a plan in place that satisfies the retiring directors but leaves the company in a strong position for the future.

"After being so involved in the business for over 40 years, retirement is obviously going to be a wrench but I’m really happy that the business is going to be left in safe hands for the future and the new challenges that will face all companies in the coming years."

During the Second World War the firm's warehouse is bombed and many of the lorries are requisitioned - Credit: D&F McCarthys

Succeeding his father on the board, Sam, who now runs the business alongside his cousin Daniel and uncles David and Peter, is planning to continue the business' growth.

The family aims to expand into the catering market, which will see them expand their product range and recruit more staff.

Sam said: "There’s a fantastic platform to push forward from, and we have the appetite and team to do it, so we’re very much looking forward to the challenge."