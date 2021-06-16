'Whirlwind' year for mum who launched luxury equestrian firm after job loss

Published: 11:55 AM June 16, 2021

A single mum who lost her job weeks before the Covid pandemic has spoken of a "whirlwind year" which ended with her running an award-winning £80,000 business.

Leanne Holmes worked as a saddle fitter and professional showjumper up until February 2020 when she was made redundant.

But striking out on her own, Ms Holmes launched Dereham-based LH Equine Services and has been "blown away" by the huge demand for her skills.

She said: "There were a lot of sleepless nights - I wasn't eligible for any government support because I hadn't been self-employed for long enough but I just had to work hard and word of mouth meant the recommended work kept coming through."

Leanne Holmes works with saddle maker Prestige among others - Credit: Leanne Holmes

After a busy first year turning over around £80,000 - the majority of which was reinvested into the business with Ms Holmes taking only what she needed for wages - she is seeing a 50pc increase in enquiries.

"I work with all sorts of customers and horses. From people who want to hack around their village right the way up to international show jumpers.

"It's definitely helped that I was a professional equestrian because it means I can point out to people how their horse is carrying differently or how the rider might not be sitting straight - and all of this can start to be addressed with a properly fitted saddle," she said.

Ms Holmes stocks two saddle brands, Prestige and GFS, as well as a host of others for bridles, reins and accessories.

Leanne Holmes is a professional show jumper - Credit: Leanne Holmes

She launched the brand having trained with the Society of Masters Saddlers, and was this year named a finalist in the saddle fitter of the year category by The Equestrian Business awards.

She said: "There have been challenges. I was due to have an operation so had to book three weeks off work, and sent the horses away. Then the operation got delayed and suddenly I've got no work on - it's all things you don't think about when you work for someone else."

Leanne Holmes has been riding horses for 30 years - Credit: Leanne Holmes

Ms Holmes wants to continue her one-woman band: "I enjoy working just me so much. It means I can take a day if my son is on holiday and wants to take a trip, I can go with my horses to shows, I can get back into showjumping myself which is something I've really missed."



