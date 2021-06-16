News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

'Whirlwind' year for mum who launched luxury equestrian firm after job loss

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:55 AM June 16, 2021   
Leanne Holmes has launched LH Equine Services and is in high demand

Leanne Holmes has launched LH Equine Services and is in high demand - Credit: Leanne Holmes

A single mum who lost her job weeks before the Covid pandemic has spoken of a "whirlwind year" which ended with her running an award-winning £80,000 business. 

Leanne Holmes worked as a saddle fitter and professional showjumper up until February 2020 when she was made redundant. 

But striking out on her own, Ms Holmes launched Dereham-based LH Equine Services and has been "blown away" by the huge demand for her skills. 

She said: "There were a lot of sleepless nights - I wasn't eligible for any government support because I hadn't been self-employed for long enough but I just had to work hard and word of mouth meant the recommended work kept coming through."

Leanne Holmes fitting a saddle

Leanne Holmes works with saddle maker Prestige among others - Credit: Leanne Holmes

After a busy first year turning over around £80,000 - the majority of which was reinvested into the business with Ms Holmes taking only what she needed for wages - she is seeing a 50pc increase in enquiries. 

You may also want to watch:

"I work with all sorts of customers and horses. From people who want to hack around their village right the way up to international show jumpers.

"It's definitely helped that I was a professional equestrian because it means I can point out to people how their horse is carrying differently or how the rider might not be sitting straight - and all of this can start to be addressed with a properly fitted saddle," she said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
  2. 2 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  3. 3 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  1. 4 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
  2. 5 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
  3. 6 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
  4. 7 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  5. 8 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
  6. 9 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
  7. 10 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault

Ms Holmes stocks two saddle brands, Prestige and GFS, as well as a host of others for bridles, reins and accessories. 

Leanne Holmes show jumping

Leanne Holmes is a professional show jumper - Credit: Leanne Holmes

She launched the brand having trained with the Society of Masters Saddlers, and was this year named a finalist in the saddle fitter of the year category by The Equestrian Business awards. 

She said: "There have been challenges. I was due to have an operation so had to book three weeks off work, and sent the horses away. Then the operation got delayed and suddenly I've got no work on - it's all things you don't think about when you work for someone else."

Leanne Holmes

Leanne Holmes has been riding horses for 30 years - Credit: Leanne Holmes

Ms Holmes wants to continue her one-woman band: "I enjoy working just me so much. It means I can take a day if my son is on holiday and wants to take a trip, I can go with my horses to shows, I can get back into showjumping myself which is something I've really missed."


Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham.

Food and Drink

11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus