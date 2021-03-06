Martin Lewis: How to dodge the £100 energy price cap rise

Published: 7:00 AM March 6, 2021

It's predictable, but depressing. The big six energy firms have all now announced they’re hiking standard tariff prices by 9pc on 1 April. This will hit over half the homes in the UK.

Yet you needn't accept the price hike. Instead, you can simply switch tariff. Everyone should be checking now. Many can save at least £200/year.

This is all about standard tariffs

It’s the default deals that energy firms put customers on who’ve never switched, haven’t chosen a special rate, or once that rate finishes. It’s always expensive. Yet for the last couple of years they have been governed by a price cap that’s set every six months.

A few weeks ago it was announced that from 1 April the direct debit dual-fuel price cap would rise from £1,042 to £1,138 a year for someone on typical usage.

Primarily due to the wholesale rate of energy (those the firms themselves pay) have gone up rapidly after bottoming out due to low usage in the first Covid-19 wave.

A price cap isn’t really a price cap

In truth while it’s called a price cap it’s actually the rate for each unit of energy that’s capped. There’s no maximum energy bill you pay. If you’ve high usage you’ve a higher cap, lower usage, a lower cap. And whilst the cap may be a ‘fair’ price, it certainly isn’t a good one.

Now all the big brands – British Gas, SSE, Scottish Power, Npower, Eon, EDF, respond to the price cap change, and BAAAA, like sheep they’ve set their new standard tariffs within £1 of it. For those on prepay meters the price cap is going up by 8pc.

This is the perfect moment to do a comparison

Comparison sites have the right details, and you can see an accurate savings figure, which should show the scale of savings available.

It’s worth noting that for those who have got a cheap tariff within the last 12 months, do a comparison and its likely you’ll find today’s cheapest tariffs more expensive than yours, because of that increase in wholesale prices – in which case unless your deal ends soon, stick where you are.

Don’t call up the energy firm – use a whole of market comparison site

Many big firms do not offer their best deals direct.

They only allow you to sign up for the cheapest tariff via comparison sites.

That way they hope to win new business from those who are looking to switch, but can keep their existing customer base on higher tariffs.

These sites are also useful because there’s no one cheapest provider - your cheapest depends on your region and usage.

Comparison sites get paid if you can switch through them (including mine at www.cheapenergyclub.com – though if we get paid, we give you roughly half £25 as cashback which you wouldn’t get direct).

Sadly, to aid profitability most sites then have a default setting which hides tariffs that don’t pay them so you don’t get a whole of market comparison (mine doesn’t, it includes all by default).

And if you’re worried about the practicalities of switching, other than who is billing you and service, very little changes.

It’s the same pipes, gas, meter, safety – you don’t lose supply – the only difference is price and customer service.

Are you having to choose between heating and eating?

Many are struggling right now, so as well as making sure you’re on the cheapest tariff and reducing your usage, simpleenergyadvice.org.uk can guide you on what other help is available.

And if your financial problems are due to the lockdown or Covid-19, Ofgem has put in place new rules to help.

Most importantly, your supply won't be cut off – disconnections of standard credit meters have been completely suspended, while new rules have been put in place to ensure prepayment customers get emergency or additional credit to ensure the lights stay on.

Speak to your energy firm.