News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 10:36 AM May 26, 2021    Updated: 10:49 AM May 26, 2021
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Norfolk could be set for another high street shake up with the news that Marks & Spencer is looking to close another 30 stores. 

The brand has not yet confirmed which sites are being evaluated for closure.

The retailer said it has "transformation" plans for 110 stores - the majority of which will result in relocation. 

The high street stalwart currently has locations across the county and beyond, including stores in Norwich, King's Lynn and Lowestoft.

The brand also has food halls in other locations in Norwich and Great Yarmouth - though it is understood these sites will not be impacted. 

You may also want to watch:

The group current has 254 full-line stores, which sell food and clothing, but it plans to reduce this to around 180 over the next 10 years, with some of these being replaced by food-only or purely clothing and home sites.

M&S has already closed or relocated 59 stores but said it is accelerating changes to its portfolio of shops following the impact of the pandemic.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results
  2. 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  3. 3 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
  1. 4 Seven of the best cream teas in Norfolk
  2. 5 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  3. 6 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise
  4. 7 Norfolk A&E numbers close to all-time record
  5. 8 '50 poonds' - Norwich hit by fake £50 notes with spelling error
  6. 9 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich with slap-up meal
  7. 10 Flatbed lorry crammed with junk stopped by police

The news comes as it revealed a £201.2 million pre-tax loss for the year to March 27 after its clothing and home business was particularly hammered by pandemic restrictions.

It follows a £67.2 million statutory profit in the previous year.

The group told shareholders that total revenues dropped after this slump offset an improvement in its food operations.

It reported that food like-for-like revenues increased by 1.3pc over the past year but the company saw its clothing and home business report a 31.5pc slump despite 53.9pc online growth.

Clothing and home operations saw a £129.4 million operating loss, although M&S said the performance improved in the second half of the year.

These sales have also returned to growth since the reopening of all stores on April 12, M&S said.

Meanwhile, the company said it was buoyed by its food business, which saw 6.9pc growth excluding its hospitality and franchise arms.

It also hailed a strong integration with Ocado after the two companies launched their online grocery joint venture last September.

The retailer said its balance sheet is also “stronger than expected” following the impact of the pandemic.

Norwich News
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mill Road, Banham

20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A McDonalds branch in Norwich has reopened on Monday, after it was forced to temporarily close.

Norfolk Live | Video

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus