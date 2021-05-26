M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Published: 10:36 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 10:49 AM May 26, 2021

Norfolk could be set for another high street shake up with the news that Marks & Spencer is looking to close another 30 stores.

The brand has not yet confirmed which sites are being evaluated for closure.

The retailer said it has "transformation" plans for 110 stores - the majority of which will result in relocation.

The high street stalwart currently has locations across the county and beyond, including stores in Norwich, King's Lynn and Lowestoft.

The brand also has food halls in other locations in Norwich and Great Yarmouth - though it is understood these sites will not be impacted.

The group current has 254 full-line stores, which sell food and clothing, but it plans to reduce this to around 180 over the next 10 years, with some of these being replaced by food-only or purely clothing and home sites.

M&S has already closed or relocated 59 stores but said it is accelerating changes to its portfolio of shops following the impact of the pandemic.

The news comes as it revealed a £201.2 million pre-tax loss for the year to March 27 after its clothing and home business was particularly hammered by pandemic restrictions.

It follows a £67.2 million statutory profit in the previous year.

The group told shareholders that total revenues dropped after this slump offset an improvement in its food operations.

It reported that food like-for-like revenues increased by 1.3pc over the past year but the company saw its clothing and home business report a 31.5pc slump despite 53.9pc online growth.

Clothing and home operations saw a £129.4 million operating loss, although M&S said the performance improved in the second half of the year.

These sales have also returned to growth since the reopening of all stores on April 12, M&S said.

Meanwhile, the company said it was buoyed by its food business, which saw 6.9pc growth excluding its hospitality and franchise arms.

It also hailed a strong integration with Ocado after the two companies launched their online grocery joint venture last September.

The retailer said its balance sheet is also “stronger than expected” following the impact of the pandemic.