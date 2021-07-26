Norfolk Citizens Advice announces new CEO

Published: 2:58 PM July 26, 2021

Mark Hitchcock, who is currently managing director of UEA health and social care partners, has been appointed the new CEO and will formally take up the post in October. - Credit: Norfolk Citizens Advice

Norfolk Citizens Advice has announced the appointment of its new chief executive officer.

Mark Hitchcock, who is currently managing director of UEA health and social care partners, has been appointed to the role and will formally take it up in October.

Mr Hitchcock, who lives in the Norwich area, has been involved in the local community issues and been part of voluntary and charity organisations including Voluntary Norfolk and the Institute of Volunteering Research.

He said: "I’m delighted to be joining an organisation that plays such an important role in supporting communities with excellent, impartial advice every day.

"The Norfolk Citizens Advice team have already achieved so much but I am looking forward to working with colleagues and partners to provide that critical help to even more people across Norfolk."

You may also want to watch:

Chairman David Browne said: “Mark has excellent management and strategic skills and the local contacts to maintain the quality of our independent advice services for the people of Norfolk."