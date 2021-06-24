'It needs new blood': Chippie with arcade inside goes up for sale

Published: 11:40 AM June 24, 2021

A fish and chip shop with an arcade inside has gone up for sale after its owner decided it was time to take life at a slower pace.

Ken Niaza has put the Mariners Plaice in Dereham up for sale after running the business for nearly six years, having made the decision during the pandemic to retire.

He said: "I got really ill with the coronavirus during the pandemic, I was in bed for a month. It just made me realise that I'd become a bit of a workaholic and maybe it was time for me to stop working seven days a week and relax a bit.

Mariner's Place in Dereham is unusual because it features an arcade - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It just needs some new blood. I've really loved the time I've spent there. Especially because of the arcade you have people who might come in and stay all afternoon. They buy a drink, buy some chips, and you really get to know them over the years we've been there - you root for them to win.

"They come in with £5, £10 and spend it on the slot machines, you start chatting and get to know them, and I'll miss that.

"The business has a lot of potential for someone who's got some experience in restaurants or the cafe industry. It just needs the energy to do that."

Mariner's Place in Quebec Street - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Quebec Road site's freehold, which also comes with five bedroom accommodation, is priced at £595,999.

The business has a turnover of £185,945, and has a five-star food hygiene rating.

Mr Niaza, who lives in Wendling, also refurbished the site last year.

He said: "It was the perfect time to do it being shut, and it needed some work because we'd been open for five years. There's so much opportunity there because of the sort of town Dereham is - whoever takes it on will just need to get stuck in.

"I've had a conversation with staff so they know someone else will be taking over ownership. Of course, they're not obliged to stay under new management if they don't want to, but they really know what they're doing."