Boat firm to donate all profits from sales of its leading brand to Ukrainians

All profits from the sale of BRIG boats will go to Ukrainians - Credit: Marine Power

A Brundall-based boat dealer is planning to donate all profits from sales of its BRIG brand to Ukrainians.

Marine Power has close connections with to the country through stocking Ukrainian-owned BRIG boats in its showroom.

Samuel Dacre, managing director of Marine Power, said that he was looking for a way to help the situation in the Eastern European country, so when heard about an opportunity to support the workers at the BRIG factory in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv he "jumped at it with both hands".

He said: "The intention is that, although the supply of our new boat has now stopped, we've received some of our allocation for this year ahead of the situation, so we've decided that all the profits in the remaining boats that we have in stock will go towards supporting the BRIG families.

Mr Dacre revealed that BRIG is considered one of the best quality RIB boat brands - Credit: Marine Power

"We've done well off of BRIG over the years and I think it is only right that we support those that we've profited off in a particularly challenging time for them."

Mr Dacre estimates that there are about 120 workers at the BRIG factory.

He added: "The last information I had is that they've managed to get all the families of the workers out of the country, so all the wives and children, but the men obviously turned back to go defend their country.

"The last I heard as well was that the factory was still standing, which is remarkable given that Kharkiv has taken the brunt of the attack on Ukraine, especially in the first couple of weeks. Who knows now what the situation is?"

Despite a desire to help the Ukrainians, he acknowledged he is selling a luxury item to do so he said that "in essence it's about our heart and our passion to support those who are in a really difficult, impossible, situation.

"Three weeks ago they were no different to you and I, being able to go to work and enjoy life, and now they've fled for their lives and all their possessions, everything, is gone."

All profits from sales of the BRIG boats sold through Marine Power's showroom will go directly to the families of the BRIG factory.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Marine Power is holding an open day at its showroom located in Brundall, just outside Norwich, that will enable people to own shares in the new powerboat model, the BRIG Eagle 8.