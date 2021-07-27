News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rooms with a view? See two new hotel suites costing £120,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:24 AM July 27, 2021   
Marine Lodge hotel Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Owner Nick Delf on one of the new balconies after a £120,000 investment - Credit: JJ Visuals

The family owners of a Norfolk hotel are hoping to see bookings boom after transforming four bedrooms into two luxury suites.

Marine Lodge, Great Yarmouth

Marine Lodge hotel in Great Yarmouth - before the two balconies were put in in front of the two rooms at the top. - Credit: Marine Lodge

Nick Delf, who runs the Marine Lodge in Great Yarmouth, took the risky decision during lockdown to plough thousands into transforming the guest rooms. The suites come complete with large balconies with spectacular views and big enough for your own deckchairs.

Marine Lodge, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

The new Trafalgar Suite - Credit: JJ Visuals

The Trafalgar Suite and The Britannia Suite were a real labour of love for the team, who restored the top floor area, uncovering a beautiful skylight in the hotel loft.

They also raised the ceilings to the original level they would have been when the hotel was built in 1896. 

Marine Lodge Great Yarmouth Norfolk

Inside one of the new suites - Credit: JJ Visuals

The suites both have free-standing baths with 'waterfall' showers, super king-size beds, sofa seating areas and the balconies.

Mr Delf said: "We have had such amazing feedback from everyone who has seen the rooms so far, they love the décor and our thought process behind them.

"We knew there was a great view from the top floor, but I think even I was shocked at how impressive and unbroken it was when I stepped onto the balcony for the first time.

“We are constantly evolving and changing, and we had to decide initially whether we were going to keep the status quo or switch things up a bit. I’m glad we decided on the latter because it has really paid off.

“It was a risk during lockdown, not made easier by all the restrictions, which at times made the delivery of supplies fairly tricky. In most part we used local suppliers and we are very proud of that. 

“I’m not sure I’ve seen any other hotel in Yarmouth, or perhaps even in Norfolk, with the aspect we have and a balcony of the size that we are offering.

“We have made an investment in the hotel, but more importantly we have made an investment in Great Yarmouth.”

Marine Lodge, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

The view from the Britannia Suite - Credit: JJ Visuals

Marine Lodge, Euston Road, with 40 bedrooms, is the sister hotel of Palm Court Hotel, North Drive. Both hotels are owned by brothers Nick and Jason Delf, who are the third generation of the family to run them.
 

