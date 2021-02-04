News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2021    Updated: 7:06 AM February 4, 2021
marina taken from air

Cove Marina, Brundall is for sale. - Credit: Savills

A successful marina in Brundall on the River Yare which has been in the same family for years is up for sale.

David Fletcher, owner of Cove Marina, who runs the picturesque site used by boat lovers, is retiring. His father originally owned the site which later got sold. But Mr Fletcher bought it back and has run it since 1997.

Situated on the southern section of the Broads, it was expanded in 2006 with the acquisition of the joining boatyard, when 22 moorings were added.

Mr Fletcher said: "I'll be 65 next year, I've run it for 23 years, my father bought the land in the 1950s. I think it will be taken over by someone who wants to run it in the same way, the marina is full, I've got no free spaces and a waiting list for moorings."

The marina has free Wi-Fi available and two toilet and shower blocks.

Outside are landscaped grounds with communal picnic areas and car parking.

Agents Savills said: "Cove Marina is a well-maintained family-run marina offering secluded moorings in a rural setting on a quiet part of the River Yare."

