Firm signs contract to provide risk assessment for East Anglia windfarm

A consultancy firm has signed a contract with East Anglia ONE to provide risk assessment for its windfarm off the Suffolk coast.

Marex Risk and Marine Consultancy's contract will last for two years, with a one-year extension option, and will see it covering all marine services for the operations and maintenance phase of the windfarm.

Wayne Henderson, managing director at Marex said that the firm is "proud" to be part of the East Anglia ONE project and it will use its "experience and expertise" to provide support for the "efficient, safe and successful operation of the windfarm development".

He added: “We have developed that expertise in over 20 years of offshore operation, and more recent work in the renewables sector.

“This project is our first marine services contract in offshore wind and is a key step in our international growth and energy transition strategy."

East Anglia ONE is a joint venture project between ScottishPower Renewables, which is part of Iberdrola, and Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG).

Charlie Jordan, offshore wind director for the UK and Ireland at Iberdrola, said: “More than half of the windfarm’s supply chain has been provided by the UK market, and more than £140m has been invested locally in companies working across the east of England. That’s clearly reaping the benefits for local people and communities.

“This contract award is a terrific example of the opportunities offshore wind can offer businesses and the supply chain across the UK, creating opportunities and supporting jobs, and is also testament to the agility and the responsiveness of businesses looking to expand and transition into the renewables market.

“It’s a really exciting time for the industry and having a dynamic supply chain that can support our growth and ambitions for a clean energy future is exactly what’s needed.”

Marex has already opened its first office in East Anglia, based in Lowestoft and created two new jobs in the Great Yarmouth area.

The firm has said that it has future plans to grow in the region.