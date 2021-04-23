Historic brewery site for sale earmarked for 14 homes
- Credit: Lacy, Scott & Knight
A historic former maltings building in Norfolk is for sale for £825,000 with planning for new homes.
The building, in Old Market Street, Thetford, is Grade II listed and was operated as part of the brewery owned by the Bidwell family until 1902.
The firm was then sold to Eustace Quilter with 104 public houses for £104,250 but still traded as Bidwell & Co until acquired by Bullard & Sons in 1924 and was closed.
The building has been the site of a furniture store and a bus station.
It has been used in recent years for a variety of commercial tenants now with two existing residential units let on assured shorthold tenancies.
You may also want to watch:
Agents Lacy, Scott & Knight state at the point of sale "all commercial tenants will have vacated".
The overall site totals 0.58 acres containing the main maltings building.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
- 2 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
- 3 Partner pays tribute to 'love of my life' after Thorpe stabbing
- 4 'Disappointment' for town centre with McDonald's branch closure
- 5 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
- 6 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
- 7 Third time lucky? Couple's plea after dream wedding day cancelled again
- 8 Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates after restrictions eased
- 9 Man who plagued neighbourhood with loud music has speakers seized
- 10 Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run
Full planning and listed building permission has been granted by Breckland Council for conversion to 14 homes with off street parking.
The plans are for a mixture of flats, houses and maisonettes.