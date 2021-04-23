Published: 2:17 PM April 23, 2021

The former maltings for sale - Credit: Lacy, Scott & Knight

A historic former maltings building in Norfolk is for sale for £825,000 with planning for new homes.

The former maltings for sale - Credit: Lacy, Scott & Knight

The building, in Old Market Street, Thetford, is Grade II listed and was operated as part of the brewery owned by the Bidwell family until 1902.

The firm was then sold to Eustace Quilter with 104 public houses for £104,250 but still traded as Bidwell & Co until acquired by Bullard & Sons in 1924 and was closed.

The building has been the site of a furniture store and a bus station.

It has been used in recent years for a variety of commercial tenants now with two existing residential units let on assured shorthold tenancies.

Inside the building for sale - Credit: Lacy, Scott & Knight

Agents Lacy, Scott & Knight state at the point of sale "all commercial tenants will have vacated".

The overall site totals 0.58 acres containing the main maltings building.

Full planning and listed building permission has been granted by Breckland Council for conversion to 14 homes with off street parking.

The plans are for a mixture of flats, houses and maisonettes.







