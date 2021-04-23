News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Historic brewery site for sale earmarked for 14 homes

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 2:17 PM April 23, 2021   
Old Market Street, Thetford, Norfolk

The former maltings for sale - Credit: Lacy, Scott & Knight

A historic former maltings building in Norfolk is for sale for £825,000 with planning for new homes.

Old Market Street, Norwich

The former maltings for sale - Credit: Lacy, Scott & Knight

The building, in Old Market Street, Thetford, is Grade II listed and was operated as part of the brewery owned by the Bidwell family until 1902.

The firm was then sold to Eustace Quilter with 104 public houses for £104,250 but still traded as Bidwell & Co until acquired by Bullard & Sons in 1924 and was closed.

The building has been the site of a furniture store and a bus station.

It has been used in recent years for a variety of commercial tenants now with two existing residential units let on assured shorthold tenancies.

Old Market Street, Thetford, Norfolk

Inside the building for sale - Credit: Lacy, Scott & Knight

You may also want to watch:

Agents Lacy, Scott & Knight state at the point of sale "all commercial tenants will have vacated".

The overall site totals 0.58 acres containing the main maltings building.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
  2. 2 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  3. 3 Partner pays tribute to 'love of my life' after Thorpe stabbing
  1. 4 'Disappointment' for town centre with McDonald's branch closure
  2. 5 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
  3. 6 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
  4. 7 Third time lucky? Couple's plea after dream wedding day cancelled again
  5. 8 Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates after restrictions eased
  6. 9 Man who plagued neighbourhood with loud music has speakers seized
  7. 10 Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run

Full planning and listed building permission has been granted by Breckland Council for conversion to 14 homes with off street parking.

The plans are for a mixture of flats, houses and maisonettes.


 

 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Crime | Video

Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus