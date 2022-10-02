News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:31 AM October 2, 2022
Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Major UK supermarkets are issuing 'do not eat' warnings for recalled products - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi are among the major supermarkets that have issued 'do not eat' warnings.

Products have been recalled for undeclared ingredients or illness-causing bacteria.

Here are some product recalls you should be aware of.

Aldi has recalled its Bramwells Tartare Sauce due to it containing sulphites, which is not mentioned on the label

Bramwells Tartare Sauce is being recalled for containing sulphites - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Aldi is recalling Bramwell's Tartare Sauce.

This is due to its containing sulphites which may be a health risk for those sensitive to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Product identifier
Product codes: 73685 and 40691
Batch code: 2118
Best before: April 2023

Lidl is recalling Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil

This is due to Listeria monocytogenes being found in the product, which can survive in a fridge and cause flu-like symptoms.

Product identifier
Lot number: 01063402062022
Best before: January 2, 2023

Tesco recalls Happi free from chocolates

Happi Free From chocolates have been recalled due to the possible presence of milk - Credit: Trading Standards

Tesco is recalling all batches of Happi Free From oat milk chocolate flavours white, milk and salted caramel.

This is due to the product containing milk making it a health risk for those with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

Product identifier
Best before: October and June 2023

Asda is recalling John West On The Go Indian Tuna Rice Salad.

This is due to it containing soya and wheat (gluten) which are not mentioned on the label - a posible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya, and/or coeliac disease, an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

This issue only affects products sold at ASDA stores.

Product identifier
Best before: June 2025

Ardo NV has recalled a range of frozen Fruitberry Mix products due to contamination with Hepatitis A

Ardo NV has recalled a frozen Fruitberry Mix products due to contamination with Hepatitis A - Credit: Trading Standards

Ardo NV is recalling the 1kg and 2.5kg Ardo Fruitberry mix.

This is due to Hepatitis A being found in the product. Symptoms include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

Product identifier
Lot numbers: 58622130, 58622131 and 58622131
Best before: November and May 2024

Asda is also recalling the 480g Asda White Lasagne Sauce.

This is due to a possible microbiological contamination risk affecting products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product identifier
Best before: February 3, 2024

