Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Tesco and Aldi are among the major supermarkets that have issued 'do not eat' warnings.
Products have been recalled for undeclared ingredients or illness-causing bacteria.
Here are some product recalls you should be aware of.
Aldi is recalling Bramwell's Tartare Sauce.
This is due to its containing sulphites which may be a health risk for those sensitive to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.
Product identifier
Product codes: 73685 and 40691
Batch code: 2118
Best before: April 2023
Lidl is recalling Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil
This is due to Listeria monocytogenes being found in the product, which can survive in a fridge and cause flu-like symptoms.
Product identifier
Lot number: 01063402062022
Best before: January 2, 2023
Tesco is recalling all batches of Happi Free From oat milk chocolate flavours white, milk and salted caramel.
This is due to the product containing milk making it a health risk for those with an allergy or intolerance to milk.
Product identifier
Best before: October and June 2023
Asda is recalling John West On The Go Indian Tuna Rice Salad.
This is due to it containing soya and wheat (gluten) which are not mentioned on the label - a posible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya, and/or coeliac disease, an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.
This issue only affects products sold at ASDA stores.
Product identifier
Best before: June 2025
Ardo NV is recalling the 1kg and 2.5kg Ardo Fruitberry mix.
This is due to Hepatitis A being found in the product. Symptoms include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.
Product identifier
Lot numbers: 58622130, 58622131 and 58622131
Best before: November and May 2024
Asda is also recalling the 480g Asda White Lasagne Sauce.
This is due to a possible microbiological contamination risk affecting products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.
Product identifier
Best before: February 3, 2024