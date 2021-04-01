Published: 7:36 AM April 1, 2021

The two-storey Major Dunn Revival shop in Sheringham is for sale so its owner can retire. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

A collector of bric-a-brac and antiques is selling his Norfolk shop and its treasures as he plans retirement.

Contents of the curiosity shop are for sale by separate negotiation which include all kinds of items including this 1970s Chopper bike. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

Richard Crabtree is retiring and selling his two-storey Major Dunn Revival in Sheringham for £275,000, with all the stock also available to purchase.

And those items - filling the Church Street store to the brim - range from grandfather clocks to a 1970s Chopper bike, a vintage dolls pram and an old policeman's hat.

Major Dunn Revival was named as a tribute to an antiques collector who used to operate in the town.

Mike Crowe, owner of the former shop, Crowe's general dealers, pictured when he retired himself from the business in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant library

Major Dunn was a bric-a-brac shop back in the 1940s, which was later taken on by the owner's son Mike Crowe, who ran Crowe's in Sheringham in Station Road from 1976 until he retired in 2009.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Crabtree said: "We used to come to Sheringham on holiday when I was a little boy and my mother, who couldn't go past an antiques shop without going in, used to take me into Major Dunn in the 1940s.

"I can still remember him in his overalls behind the counter. So about six years ago, when I opened up the shop, I named it after him."

Items in Major Dunn Revival in Sheringham, for sale by separate negotiation. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

Mr Crabtree, who hails from Derbyshire, and who has published books of poetry, said he sourced items from auctions as well as antiques dealers.

"It's a fascinating job, but it's impossible to single out one item, they are all interesting. I've got lots of militaria and also lots relating to boats, it's a real mixed bag.

"It's like Christmas every day and it's a way of life."

Mr Crabtree, who started out in the motor trade, has been working part-time over the last couple of years before having to close because of Covid.

Items in Major Dunn Revival in Sheringham which are for sale by separate negotiation. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

He now plans to reopen daily because he's got so much stock, and the shop will remain trading until the premises is sold.

All kinds of items are in Major Dunn Revival and for sale by separate negotiation. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

Agents Everett, Masson and Furby said: "The name Major Dunn has been synonymous with Sheringham for decades and is recognised as a part of the fabric of the town."

The premises may be suitable for other uses, subject to planning permission, the agents stated.