Crop consultant's mission to turn farm fields green in winter

Jon Myhill is a director at MB Farming in Bungay and the agronomist for the Maize Growers Association - Credit: Chris Jones

A farm adviser is on a mission to help turn East Anglian fields from brown to green during the winter months - by creating grassy pastures underneath maize crops.

Jon Myhill, a Norwich-based director at MB Farming and the agronomist for the Maize Growers Association, said "undersowing" can deliver a range of ecological and economic benefits.

By sowing seed mixes such as grasses, clovers and mustard within an existing field of maize, it leaves valuable green cover after the commercial crop has been harvested.

Mr Myhill has been involved in maize undersowing trials on farms throughout Norfolk and the Waveney river catchment, with the support of the Norfolk Rivers Trust and Essex and Suffolk Water.

The trials aim to highlight the benefits of the system, including enhancing soil structure and organic matter, reducing soil erosion and water pollution, retaining soil nutrients and providing winter and spring grazing opportunities.

Mr Myhill said: “With nothing growing it is a bleak environment in the autumn but if a field is undersown it is green and lush and farmers need to be told that something growing is better for the environment than not.

“We have rules around sustainable farming, including soil erosion, protecting water courses and encouraging green cover over winter.

"Undersowing would tick the box for a green crop growing that is holding soil together and adding organic matter back into the topsoil and retaining carbon.

“I heard a comment from someone who walked fields that were undersown and he noticed how many worm casts there were. That is an indication of good soil.

"At harvest time we found that the fields travelled better and less mud was on the road which is another added benefit.

Mr Myhill said there was "probably a two-week window" for farmers to undersow before the maize plants become too tall."

And he said there needs to be a "mindset change" among the farming community to fully appreciate the benefits.

Although it could cost farmers around £40 per hectare, the grass captures nutrients and saves money on artificial nitrate fertilisers, he said, and would also attract government payments under the new Sustainable Farming Incentive.

“We have some growers who have a longer-term plan that is to use the undersown grass as a feed for a flying flock of sheep on the farm," he added.