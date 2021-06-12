Pandemic prison proposal made possible with launch of video call software

Published: 6:30 AM June 12, 2021

George Kryaicou of Made Purple (inset) has launched video calling software in prisons across the country - including HMP Norwich.

Proposing, meeting your child hours after it was born, seeing your parents' faces for the first time in a decade - all from inside a prison.

People in custody have been offered a lifeline during the pandemic - a newly launched software which allows them to video call loved ones when face-to-face visits to prisons were banned during lockdown.

Thetford-founded software business Made Purple launched Purple Visits across every prison and young offenders site at the onset of the pandemic last year, and since then has seen more than 320,000 calls take place on its platform.

And while monitoring the security and nature of the calls closely, the team of 18 behind the Thetford-based business have seen how their work has had an "immeasurable impact" on users.

Founder George Kryaicou explained: "Via the platform we've seen people propose to those in custody - one in particular got down on one knee on New Year's Eve. We've had a father virtually meet his child within hours of it being born, we've had one man who hadn't seen his mother's face in ten years because his parents are in Trinidad and Tobago.

"And going into prison for visits can be scary - especially for kids. There's sniffer dogs and scans and pat downs, loud noises and it's not especially welcoming. We're hoping this will make the process easier for them too."

The ultimate aim is to reduce prison suicides and self harm, as well as reoffending levels.

Mr Kraicou said: "Contact with loved ones is proved not only to help with rehabilitation but also with reoffending and with mental health. Suicide and self harm in the prison system was something we set out to try and improve and the feedback we've had shows it can have an immeasurable impact on someone's life."

The company, having initially launched its product with just a handful of prisons and NHS hospitals, now has turnover in the millions and plans to double in size by the end of the year.

Mr Kraicou said: "The service is free for users as we're working with the Ministry of Justice on this contract. All people at home need is a smart phone."