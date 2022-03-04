Heating specialists offer support to people living in fuel poverty

Promotion

Macbrook Gas installs A-rated boilers, as well as cavity wall, loft and underfloor insulation – all of which is covered by the government's ECO3 scheme - Credit: Macbrook Gas

Energy prices are soaring as a result of higher supply costs, with Ofgem set to increase the cap on how much energy companies can charge for gas and electricity from April 1. The price cap will increase by £96 to £1,138 for default tariff customers, and by £87 to £1,156 for pre-payment meter customers – marking a return to pre-pandemic levels.

The increase in energy prices has seen growing demand for home insulation and boiler replacements, as people look to minimise their long-term living costs. However, many people in the UK don’t know they are eligible for the government’s free boiler scheme (ECO3) – giving them a better-insulated and more energy-efficient home, without having to pay a thing.

Attleborough-based Macbrook Gas is an approved installer under the ECO3 scheme. Established in 2016, the company specialises in replacing inefficient boilers with A-rated boilers, which are the most energy-efficient on the market. It also installs cavity wall, loft and underfloor insulation – all of which is covered by the scheme.

“When we go to a property, the first thing we do is something called a retrofit assessment,” says Johnathan Mckenna, director of Macbrook Gas. “We look at all measures that can be taken that are not as intrusive for the customer and aren’t going to cause a lot of upheaval. Then we seal the fabric of the property with insulation to make it more efficient and keep the heat in – and finally we install the boiler.”

“This results in a ‘whole house’ approach – rather just fitting a heating system or a boiler and then forgetting about the rest of it,” he adds. “That's the whole point of the scheme.”

Macbrook Gas opened its energy advice centre on Attleborough high street in January 2021 - Credit: Macbrook Gas

Johnathan says many people who contact the company about boiler upgrades and insulation aren’t aware of their eligibility for ECO3. “A lot of our enquiries, especially in Norfolk, are customers wanting to pay us to do the work,” he explains. “When we tell them it’s free and they can claim through a government grant, they don’t believe us. They don’t think they can be entitled to it – but nine times out of 10, they are entitled to it.”

Boiler grants are available to anyone who receives a qualifying benefit from the government, owns their own home, and either has no boiler or a boiler that is over seven years old. Insulation grants are available to people who receive a qualifying benefit and own their own home, and whose energy bills would be lower with improved insulation.

Grants are also available through the Local Authority Flex (LA Flex) scheme for people who are either living in fuel poverty or have a low income and are vulnerable to living in a poorly-heated home. Macbrook Gas can help customers through the application process for LA Flex, where required. “We will fill out the forms and the customer just has to list their income and things like that,” says Johnathan. “It's not very intrusive.”

Helping vulnerable customers is what drives the team at Macbrook Gas – many of whom have witnessed fuel poverty first-hand. “The stark reality is that you've now got people choosing between feeding the children and heating the home” says Johnathan. “We’ve all come across people in these situations, and our heart goes out to them.”

“We are with our customers every step of the way, and will help them in any way we can,” he adds. “It’s not just about business – it’s about doing our bit for the community and giving something back.”

