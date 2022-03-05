Promotion

With energy prices soaring and people more conscious of climate change, many are looking at ways to warm their homes in the most cost-effective and energy-efficient way possible.

That’s certainly the case for Mel Stevens, 49, who moved into his bungalow in Attleborough in November 2020. “When I bought the bungalow, it didn't have very good heating – I only had two storage heaters,” says Mel. “I'm disabled, so being cold is not very nice.”

On top of that, Mel has been paying monthly electricity bills of over £300 to keep the storage heaters running, as well as the other electrical devices in his home.

In April, when Ofgem removes its cap on utility prices, this price could almost double. “You're looking at possibly £500 for one month,” he says. “I don't really think they should be allowed to do it, but that’s exactly what could happen when they lift the cap – so it’s important for me, and other people, to think of better ways to heat their home.”

Mel is now having his home re-insulated free of charge courtesy of Macbrook Gas, an Attleborough-based company and approved installer under the government’s free boiler scheme (ECO3). Mel saw a poster about the scheme in the window of the company’s Attleborough office, which it opened in January 2021.

“I thought the scheme sounded good because you don’t have to pay for anything,” says Mel. “And that’s the best price of all, isn’t it?”

Macbrook Gas is a specialist installer of A-rated boilers, the most energy-efficient on the market. It also installs underfloor heating, cavity wall and loft insulation, all of which is covered by the ECO3 scheme.

Macbrook Gas specialises in boiler replacements and home insulation - Credit: Macbrook Gas

The first step for Mel’s property was a retrofit assessment by Macbrook’s engineers – in order to plan the improvements that could be made, free of charge, to the house’s heating system. “They came in, measured the rooms and said they will need to put vents in the windows, and they will need to put insulation in the roof and the walls,” says Mel.

Once Mel confirmed he was happy with the plans, Macbrook got to work installing the window vents, loft and cavity wall insulation, followed by radiators and a new A-rated boiler. All of this will ensure Mel can keep himself warm in his own home – with fewer worries about his cost of living.

“I think a lot of people are probably losing a lot of heat through their roofs and walls without realising it – or just accepting that's how their houses are,” says Mel. “My energy costs had come down before Macbrook even installed my boiler or radiators. I felt the benefit straightaway.”

Macbrook Gas installed cavity wall insulation in Mel's home, as well as window vents, loft insulation and a new A-rated boiler - Credit: Macbrook Gas

Being partially sighted, Mel found the high-street presence of Macbrook Gas particularly helpful. “Because I don’t have very good eyesight, the internet's not very helpful to me,” he says. “I prefer going into a shop and speaking to somebody, so I really liked the fact that Macbrook has a presence on the high street.

“I would definitely recommend Macbrook Gas,” he adds. “The staff are very friendly, they have saved me from higher energy bills, and made my bungalow more economical for the future.”

To find out if you qualify for the government’s ECO3 scheme, or to arrange a boiler and insulation fitting, contact Macbrook Gas at enquiries@macbrookgas.co.uk or 01953 888 222. Alternatively, pay the team a visit at their energy advice centre on High Street, Attleborough. The office is open Monday to Friday, from 8.30am-5pm.