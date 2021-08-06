Pop-up campsites could be a 'risk minefield', warn insurers

Published: 3:00 PM August 6, 2021

Farmers taking advantage of relaxed rules on pop-up campsites have been warned they could be facing a "minefield" of insurance and flood risks.

The number of temporary campsites has soared this summer, boosted by rising demand for staycations and new regulations allowing landowners to operate a site without planning permission for up to 56 days – double the usual 28-day limit.

Anderson Fossett, agricultural expert from the Fakenham office of rural insurance broker Lycetts, said this was a welcome revenue opportunity for farmers grappling with the financial impact of subsidy withdrawals and Covid-19.

But he warned that the same relaxation to the rules does not apply to insurance, and farmers may be putting their businesses at risk by operating pop-up campsites.

Mr Fossett said: “Insurers may have strict conditions on such things as hygiene facilities, health and safety assessments, fire risk assessments and site access, and also impose restrictions on what the policy will cover, so farmers could be left exposed to gaps in protection.

“Farmers may not be aware that they need to inform their insurer of their intentions before they set up camp, as they could be in breach of their farm insurance policy. They need to tread carefully as they face a risk minefield.”

Mr Fossett said inviting the public onto potentially dangerous working land was the most pressing issue to consider.

“Farmers should clearly mark the areas where public access is permitted and where it is forbidden and outline to any visitors the limits of the campsite," he said.

"All measures should be taken to keep livestock and machinery secured and away from visitors, and farmers should consider providing helpful advice to visitors on how they can stay safe during their stay.

“Additional cover may be needed, such as public liability insurance, to mitigate against the risk of someone getting injured on site or making a claim."

Meanwhile, temporary campsite operators have also been urged to have a flood plan in place to keep campers safe.

The Environment Agency is advising all campsite owners to check if they are at risk from flooding, sign up for free flood warnings, and follow Met Office weather warnings.

Peta Denham, area flood manager for Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “We urge all campsite owners to be aware of their responsibilities and to check their flood risk - owners should consider flood risk as seriously as fire risk.”