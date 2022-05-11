TV stars take a trip on luxury cruiser for Channel 4 show

An episode of The Best of British by the Sea was shot in Norfolk. Pictured: Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent - Credit: Channel Four

A Norfolk boat hire company helped two TV personalities travel in style for an upcoming Channel 4 series.

Chef Ainsley Harriott and food writer Grace Dent took to the Broads waterways aboard a Broom Luxury Cruiser and set sail from Brundall for the show.

The pair visit Norfolk for the second episode of Best of Britain By the Sea exploring some of the best seaside holiday destinations and dishes which airs on May 30.

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent travel along the Broads waterways aboard a Broads Luxury Cruiser which set sail from Brundall near Norwich - Credit: Hoseasons

In February 2022, the pair were spotted filming in Norwich for the series and were seen exploring the city's food scene.

They have also heaped praise on one of Great Yarmouth's food institutions after they named Docwra's Chip Stall in the market as one of the bets places in the UK to eat by the coast.

Ainsley and Grace are not the only famous faces to have taken a trip on one of the Broom Explorers.

Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Phillip also took a trip aboard a Broom hire boat from Horning to Ranworth for the opening of a visitor centre in 1976.