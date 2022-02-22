The beach huts at Claremont Pier, Lowestoft, which are being given a facelift - Credit: Aspire Construction

Work has started on refurbishing a row of 39 beach huts near Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

Diss-based Aspire Construction and Property is carrying out the regeneration project for East Suffolk Council with work expected to continue into April.

The project involves replacing the timber frontage of the huts, including new doors as well as frames and panelling. The huts will also be given a bright new colour scheme, bringing a contemporary feel to the area.

Aspire founder and director Andrew Grant said: “This project is an exciting step for us, and we are thrilled to be part of the regeneration scheme for such a prominent Suffolk coastal town.

"It means that Aspire is able to build on its existing reputation in the healthcare and education sectors, reinforcing our projected growth over the coming year.”

Aspire has made it through to the 2022 Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Celebrating Small Business Awards in the East of England in the Micro Business of the Year category. Winners will be announced at a ceremony at Newmarket racecourse on March 4.

The firm serves NHS Trusts and Education Authorities throughout Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire and specialises in building projects for healthcare settings, schools, ecclesiastical and civil defence sites.

Founder and director Andrew Grant MCIOB said: “We undertake building projects for the healthcare and education sectors on a daily basis but given the pandemic and the challenges everyone has faced with Covid, we are particularly proud of the part we have played in creating local vaccine centres, and supporting those working on the front lines, as well as our own local community.

“All of the team at Aspire is so delighted that our firm has been shortlisted as a finalist in the East of England FSB Awards. My team works tirelessly and diligently and I am so grateful to them all for their on-going efforts and commitment.”

