Accountancy firm celebrates rural business award win
- Credit: Newman Associates PR
A Norfolk-based firm of chartered accountants has been named one of the best rural businesses in the UK.
Lovewell Blake, which has a team of rural and agricultural specialists, has won the Best Rural Professional Services Business category for the East region at the Rural Business Awards.
The region spans 16 counties in the south-east of England, stretching from Hampshire to Norfolk.
Now the firm is in the running for the national finals, with the winners announced in February.
Lovewell Blake's agricultural partner Chris Solt said: "We have invested heavily in building specialist teams in areas such as agriculture, which are so important to the economy of this region.
"This has enabled us to offer very strong support to rural businesses in our part of the world.
"To be judged the best rural professional services business in the whole of the south-east of England is a real endorsement of our efforts to support our rural clients, and we now look forward to the announcement of the national winners in February."
