Struggling farm businesses need 'anti-inflation' strategies, warns accountant

An "unholy alliance" of cost pressures means farmers must devise anti-inflation strategies for their businesses, according to a specialist agricultural accountant.

Rising labour costs, soaring energy bills, record fertiliser prices, increasing interest rates, and the effects of the war in Ukraine are all combining to place unprecedented strain on farming cashflows and margins, says Chris Solt of Norfolk-based accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.

Although many of these factors are beyond the control of individual farmers, it is more important than ever to take steps to mitigate this explosion in costs, he said.

“One thing to do is to ensure your assets are working as productively as they can,” he said. “If they are not, or they are surplus to requirements, now might be a good time to divest yourselves of them.

"With the price and availability of new equipment being squeezed, the market for second-hand equipment is vibrant, so it’s a good time to sell assets which you are not fully utilising.

"But be mindful that the proceeds from these sales could give rise to an unexpected tax charge.

“Conversely, despite rising interest rates, it could be an efficient time to invest in assets which will make your business more efficient and reduce your reliance on ever-more expensive labour.

"The ‘Super Deduction’ announced in last year’s Budget means that 130pc tax relief is available on investment in new equipment until March 2023, and the amount is unlimited.

“The main caveat is that the business has to be a limited company, so now might be a time to review the structure of your business to see if incorporating to take advantage of an extremely generous tax break might be a good idea.”

Mr Solt also advised looking at diversification activities with lower levels of inputs such as holiday lets or business units, or considering taking on contracting work for other farms, which could generate income while not leaving them carrying the cost of expensive inputs such as fertiliser.

He also suggested reviewing cropping policies and considering other land uses such as carbon capture or creating woodland, which could reduce costs but also open up potential new funding streams.

“One thing is certain - the upwards pressure on costs is not going to disappear any time soon," he said. "The old adage of 'control the controllables' has never been more relevant.

"However, finding things you can control is becoming more difficult.”