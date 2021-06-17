Survey reveals the top 12 challenges facing our farmers

Published: 1:45 PM June 17, 2021

The 12 biggest challenges facing East Anglia's farmers have been revealed in a business survey conducted by Lovewell Blake - Credit: Denise Bradley

Subsidy losses and climate change are the main challenges facing East Anglian farmers - although most remain optimistic about the future, says an industry survey.

The findings come from a major new survey of 150 of the region's farm businesses conducted by by Norfolk-based accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.

The study found that the future of subsidies was the most commonly-cited future challenge, with environment and climate change coming a close second. The full list is as follows:

Future of subsidies Environment, climate change, weather Price volatility Cashflow Succession Tax Availability of labour Brexit Mental health and wellbeing Acquiring technology Supply chain issues Rural crime

The concern over subsidies stems from the post-Brexit phase-out of the EU's land-based subsidies to be replaced by a new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), still under development, which will reward farmers for work to improve the landscape for nature.

Of the farms surveyed, 35pc said have either changed their business or have planned how they will do so in the light of the new regime – but 38pc said they were unsure what to do about the situation, and 26pc admitted that they were unsure whether their businesses would still be viable under the new regime.

Despite these challenges, 86pc of farmers said they were "optimistic" or "somewhat optimistic" about the future of agriculture, while three-quarters have either invested in agricultural technology, or are planning to do so.

"This is an important snapshot of attitudes with our local farming community here in East Anglia,” said Chris Solt, agricultural partner at Lovewell Blake.

"It is fascinating to see what issues farming businesses see as the main challenges, and heartening to see the level of optimism in the sector despite these challenges.

"It is also encouraging to see the high proportion of farmers in our region who are embracing new technology and investing in it.

"This shows that despite the uncertainty about the new subsidy regime, farming businesses are still prepared to invest in the future."

The figures were collated as part of a national study being undertaken by the Rural Agriculture Group (RAG), a collaborative body of specialist agricultural accounting teams across the UK. The national figures will be published later this year.

