Norwich accountancy firm raises four-day week problems for businesses

Four-day working weeks are becoming more appealing to bosses looking for ways to attract talented staff without hiking up wages, but a leading Norwich accountants warns that this could cause problems within businesses.

HR manager at Lovewell Blake Gemma Chapman warned that taking the fifth day off could cause issues if employees are unable to "genuinely switch off".

Ms Chapman said: "Some employers choose to offer a four-day working week to some employees, but insist on a five day pattern for client-facing teams. This sort of staff segregation can lead to resentment, and a confused working culture.

"One of the most overlooked aspects of allowing staff to work a four-day week is how you allow staff to genuinely switch off on the fifth day.

"If you accept that it is genuinely their own time, you can’t expect them to answer their phone, or check emails, any more than you should at the weekend or when they are on holiday.

"This can be a real issue when staff are taking their ‘fifth day’ on a rota basis, and the business is still operating five days a week.

"There needs to be a real commitment to letting staff enjoy that extra day off.

"That might mean drastic measures such as turning off work emails, but at the very least it will entail instilling a different culture right across the organisation."

Despite the challenges, Ms Chapman believes that four-day working weeks can work for some businesses and be instrumental in improving productivity.

She added: "It is important that employers respect the needs of staff, and that staff respect the employer’s needs, and that boundaries are set both ways.

"It is a good idea to introduce such a change to working patterns on a trial basis, perhaps for three to six months, before making it permanent, to iron out any potential problems and, in the last resort, leaving the door open to returning to a five day week if it really doesn’t work.

"You need to think about customers’ expectations as well. If they expect you to be providing a service all week, then you can’t simply shut down on a Friday.

"This might mean that people in customer-facing teams take their extra day off on different days, which works in larger organisations, but might be more difficult in smaller teams."