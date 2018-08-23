News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

The Broads café supporting special projects – with cups

person

Mark Shields

Published: 8:26 AM August 23, 2018    Updated: 7:49 PM October 9, 2020
The Galley in Horning is now serving its coffee in compostable cups, and asking customers to donate

The Galley in Horning is now serving its coffee in compostable cups, and asking customers to donate 10p to Love the Broads. Picture: The Galley. - Credit: Archant

A Broads business's eco-friendly move is set to raise money for special projects for the national park.

The Galley deli, cafe and gift shop in Horning has swapped its plastic cups for recyclable ones with compostable lids, and is giving customers the chance to make a 10p donation per cup.

The money will be go to the charity Love the Broads, which funds grants for projects on the Broads.

Claire Tidy, owner of the Galley, said: 'We are proud to be doing our bit to look after the Broads National Park. We hope that the new recyclable cups will encourage visitors to dispose of them responsibly whilst at the same time enabling them to make a small donation to keep the Broads special.'

Love the Broads was set up by the Broads Trust and has raised more than £50,000, provided grants to 29 Broads projects in the past six years. It is supported by 75 businesses.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Men harassing seal central Yarmouth beach

Video

Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus