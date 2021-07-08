Published: 8:00 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 8:28 AM July 8, 2021

All we need is sunshine: Sam Bird and fiancee Kailah Casillas are transforming their Norwich home. - Credit: Sam Bird

Former Love Island star Sam Bird has been recreating the feel of the series' luxury villa - at his period house in Norwich.

Sam Bird when he was in Love Island in 2018. - Credit: PA

His makeover comes as Love Island 2021 is inspiring viewers to 'get the Majorca look' using neon lights and brightly coloured garden furniture despite the lack of Mediterranean sunshine.

Sam, 28, who famously paired up with Georgia Steel, renowned for her phrase 'I'm loyal' is now loved up with fiancee Kailah Casillas.

The pair have been renovating a Victorian property in Norwich and posting on social media their progress.

Love Island villas resemble neon lights and colourful garden furniture. - Credit: PA

Outside, they've recreated a Mediterranean feel by painting their back yard in white and putting in a luxury hot tub.

The Love Island 2021 original line-up - Credit: PA

Sam has also installed a new fence made from 38mm roofing panels. He's painted it up and plans to put some lights on the top.

Sam Bird's back wall before he put up the fence. - Credit: Sam Bird

Sam Bird's new fence - Credit: Sam Bird

It comes as Google searches for neon lighting have gone up by 1,566pc and garden lighting by 210pc following the airing of the new series of Love Island.

Aaron Edwards at the Holt Garden Centre, said: "People are definitely coming out, we are busy but because it's getting cold in the evenings, people aren't sitting out in their gardens as much so our sales of garden furniture and barbeques have dipped.

"But it seems people are just glad to get out of the house and come to the garden centre, have a look around and have a cup of tea in the cafe before going home."

Sam Bird - Credit: Sam Bird

Emily Duke, at Thorns DIY, Norwich, added: "With regards to Love Island, I can't say we have noticed a dramatic difference.

"However, we have sold lots of garden furniture, barbeques and solar lighting this year. Customers are definitely spending more time at home and in their gardens."

Tips for a Love Island paradise:

Pergola style decking; ask a joiner for an open roof area set up on wooden columns which can include a small bar.

Neon lighting; glass tubes that are hand bent to a custom design, so all you need to do is think of your favourite phrase and order them from most DIY stores.

Raised seating with a firepit; ask a handyman to create a raised wooden seat with enough room for a gas firepit in the centre.



