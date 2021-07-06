News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 8:00 PM July 6, 2021   
Jenson Button Lotus Emira in Norfolk

Racing car champion Jenson Button in Norfolk for the launch of the new Lotus Emira. The car has been shrouded in secrecy until now. - Credit: Lotus

Celebrity guests including racing car champion Jenson Button got the eagerly-awaited first look at the new Lotus Emira at its world premiere in Norfolk.

Around 250 people descended on Lotus' Hethel HQ where the Emira was finally unveiled after three years in the making.

The car - for sale for around £60,000 - has been shrouded in secrecy until the VIP launch. The event beamed Norfolk live around the world including on two massive billboards in Los Angeles and London.

This newspaper was given a special preview of the Emira, which had been driven around the test track earlier in the day by racing car driver Jenson Button.

Jenson Button driving the new Lotus Emira in Norfolk

Jenson Button driving the new Emira - Credit: Lotus

Jenson Button in the new Lotus Emira at Hethel Norfolk

Jenson Button in the new Emira at Lotus' HQ in Hethel - Credit: Lotus

Lotus Hethel Norfolk

The new Lotus Emira in production at Hethel. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Button was present as both a customer of Lotus and through a working relationship. His JBXE Racing team and Radford coachbuilding firm have partnered with Lotus.

Lotus Emira Norfolk

Lotus managing director Matt Windle and the new Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

Matt Windle, Lotus managing director, who lives in Norfolk, said it was a chance to show the world what the car firm could achieve.

Lotus managing director Matt Windle and the Emira

Lotus managing director Matt Windle and the new Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It’s been in the making for three years and now we are showing the world what we are capable of.

"I'm immensely proud and very thankful to the fantastic team at Lotus."

Lotus managing director Matt Windle

Matt Windle, Lotus managing director - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus Emira Norfolk

The new Lotus Emira being driven around the Hethel test track - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus Emira Norfolk

The new Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus Emira Norfolk

The new Lotus Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus Emira in Norfolk

The new Lotus Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

Developed under the Type 131 codename, the Emira, meaning 'commander' will be the final petrol-only Lotus, with all future models either hybrid or fully electric. It's priced at around £60,000.

Lotus Emira Norfolk

The new Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus Emira Hethel Norfolk

New Lotus Emiras in production at the new facility at Hethel. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus Emira in Norfolk

The Lotus Emira in the production line. This facility is part of a new £100m investment at Hethel. Parts are moved through the process using automated equipment. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It comes after a £100m investment at Hethel and Mr Windle also said Lotus was now looking to recruit 200 new workers to be trained in-house.

Lotus Emira Norfolk

The new Lotus Emira being driven around the Hethel test track - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus Emira Norfolk

The new Lotus Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jenson Button in the new Lotus Emira at Hethel in Norfolk

Jenson Button putting the new Emira through its paces - Credit: Lotus

The plan is to build around 20,000 of the Emiras over the next five-six years with the biggest market being in the US as well as Japan and Europe. The first of the new cars should be delivered to customers next April.

