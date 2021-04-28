Lotus reveal details of final petrol car - and commit future to Norfolk

Published: 12:32 PM April 28, 2021

Lotus has revealed the name of its final petrol-powered car, the Emira, and says the model will be a "last hurrah" before the brand goes all electric.

Managing director of the Hethel-based supercar manufacturer, Matt Windle, said the Emira will mark the end of traditionally-powered vehicles and within the next decade the firm will only work on electric ventures.

The Emira's global launch will take place at the brand's head office on July 6.

The Emira is the last petrol car from Lotus - Credit: Lotus

Mr Windle said: "We want to show off the investment we've made in this place and how much we've transformed the site from what it was two years ago - there's not part of it we haven't touched."

Mr Windle also teased new 'lifestyle' motors being worked on, as part of a push to launch state-of-the-art vehicle architectures out of its Norfolk headquarters.

The historic business also reiterated its commitment to staying in Norfolk, both at its site in Hethel and in Norwich's Hurricane Way.

The Lotus production line at the company's factory at Hethel, Norfolk. Picture: Lotus. - Credit: Archant

The brand has invested in excess of £100m in its Hethel site over the past few years, giving the brand the "most advanced paint shop in the world," Mr Windle said.

The business will also be hiring 200 people in the coming months.

Mr Windle said: "It has been difficult to find some of the skills we're looking for in Norfolk which is why we launched the Lotus Academy. Applicants as they go through the process are assessed on ability and also two weeks training at the academy.

"I would say that people applying for these roles don't have to be in automotive. As long as you've got the right attitude, dexterity skills and you can follow instruction well then people can come from any area and be taught new skills.

"The opportunity for growth once you're here is huge. Their future can be whatever they like - I was an apprentice and now I'm running Lotus. It comes down to what they want to do with their life."