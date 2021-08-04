Want to work on a supercar? Lotus is hiring 200 staff

Published: 2:20 PM August 4, 2021

Lotus is recruiting up to 200 people to work on the manufacturing of its latest supercar launch.

The Emira sports car was unveiled last month with production beginning towards the end of the year.

The roles will be across the business, from welders to general operatives in the assembly, body and paint, as well as the mechanical and manufacturing departments.

A spokesman for the historic Norfolk brand said: "We’re hiring up to 200 people in manufacturing roles linked to the launch of the Emira sports car, which goes into production later this year.

"Our UK facilities have benefited from more than £100million investment as part of the exciting transformation of the Lotus business and brand.

"The opening of the all-new Lotus Learning Academy – on the site of Lotus Advanced Structures (LAS) in Hurricane Way, Norwich – is an important part of that transformation. It will help us ensure that new colleagues have the right skills and are well-prepared for their new roles.

"This a fantastic opportunity to be part of the exciting future of Lotus as we transform from a UK sports cars company to a truly global performance car brand."

The Learning Academy is already up and running with training on offer to the brand's next generation of team leaders and supervisors.

The spokesman added: "Professional development is hugely important at Lotus and colleagues will have the chance to apply for these courses as their careers progress."

Lotus has invited potential candidates to join the team on-site for an open evening later this month.

The recruitment event will be hosted at Lotus Advanced Structures on August 23 from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.

To register interest people are invited to email opportunities@lotuscars.com.

The Emira has been three years in the making - Lotus confirmed at its launch in July.

The plan is to build around 20,000 of the Emiras over the next five-six years with the biggest market being in the US as well as Japan and Europe.

The first of the new cars - which will sell for around £60,000 - should be delivered to customers next April.