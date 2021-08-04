News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Want to work on a supercar? Lotus is hiring 200 staff

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:20 PM August 4, 2021   
Lotus Emira in Norfolk

The new Lotus Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus is recruiting up to 200 people to work on the manufacturing of its latest supercar launch. 

The Emira sports car was unveiled last month with production beginning towards the end of the year. 

The roles will be across the business, from welders to general operatives in the assembly, body and paint, as well as the mechanical and manufacturing departments.

A spokesman for the historic Norfolk brand said: "We’re hiring up to 200 people in manufacturing roles linked to the launch of the Emira sports car, which goes into production later this year.

"Our UK facilities have benefited from more than £100million investment as part of the exciting transformation of the Lotus business and brand.

Lotus Emira in Norfolk

The new Lotus Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

You may also want to watch:

"The opening of the all-new Lotus Learning Academy – on the site of Lotus Advanced Structures (LAS) in Hurricane Way, Norwich – is an important part of that transformation. It will help us ensure that new colleagues have the right skills and are well-prepared for their new roles.

"This a fantastic opportunity to be part of the exciting future of Lotus as we transform from a UK sports cars company to a truly global performance car brand."

Most Read

  1. 1 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  2. 2 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country
  3. 3 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  1. 4 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
  2. 5 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
  3. 6 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
  4. 7 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
  5. 8 Couple's heartbreak leads to 28 hour stream to support baby loss charity
  6. 9 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
  7. 10 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women

The Learning Academy is already up and running with training on offer to the brand's next generation of team leaders and supervisors. 

The spokesman added: "Professional development is hugely important at Lotus and colleagues will have the chance to apply for these courses as their careers progress."

Lotus has invited potential candidates to join the team on-site for an open evening later this month. 

The recruitment event will be hosted at Lotus Advanced Structures on August 23 from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. 

To register interest people are invited to email opportunities@lotuscars.com.

Jenson Button in the new Lotus Emira at Hethel in Norfolk

Jenson Button putting the new Emira through its paces - Credit: Lotus

The Emira has been three years in the making - Lotus confirmed at its launch in July. 

The plan is to build around 20,000 of the Emiras over the next five-six years with the biggest market being in the US as well as Japan and Europe.

The first of the new cars  - which will sell for around £60,000 - should be delivered to customers next April.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus