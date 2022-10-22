News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lotus vehicle named UK's best sportscar

Derin Clark

Published: 9:00 AM October 22, 2022
Jenson Button in the new Lotus Emira at Hethel in Norfolk

The Lotus Emira has been named Best Sports Care of the Year - Credit: Lotus

The Lotus Emira has been named as Best Sports Car of the Year by UK motoring experts. 

The vehicle - which is the last petrol car the firm will ever produce - received the accolade at the News UK Motor Awards, which was voted for by pundits from the Sunday Times, Driving.co.uk and Times LUXX.

Lotus, which is based at Hethel in south Norfolk, has said that all its cars from now on will be electric-powered.

Judges said the Emira was “not just brilliant to drive but also marks a new chapter in the manufacturer’s history as its final petrol car.

"And while Lotus has a fine history of making true drivers’ cars, the Emira marks a quantum leap for the brand in terms of technology, comfort and refinement.”

Nigel Bromley, head of brand marketing at Lotus, said: "This award recognises not just the Lotus Emira but also everyone who has worked so hard to create this very special car."

On behalf of the judges, Will Dron, editor of Driving.co.uk, said: "Amazingly, the team at Hethel have made the Emira just as fun to drive while also addressing what appeared to be afterthoughts on the old models, namely comfort, convenience, refinement and technology.”

